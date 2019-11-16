Kweichow Moutai Overseas Distributors Convention 2019 Held Grandly, Moutai Online Marketing Attracts Attention

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10th November, the Kweichow Moutai Overseas Distributors Convention 2019 was held in Zhuhai. With "Let Moutai Prosper Together with China, Let Moutai's Flavour Spread All over the World" as the theme, this convention saw the summary of Moutai's achievements in overseas marketing in 2019 and relevant work arrangements for 2020, attracting more than 200 Moutai overseas distributors from five continents.

In 2019, backed with all kinds of online creative marketing strategies and 310 offline activities, Moutai continued promoting in-depth integration of Moutai Culture and other cultures, spreading the Chinese culture carried by the fine liquor of Moutai to all corners of the world.

In this past year, Moutai has been building a distinct, three-dimensional brand image on various mainstream social media through exquisite articles, creative videos, experience interaction, etc. According to statistics from the convention, Moutai's mainstream social media has decent performance in 2019. Up to October, Moutai has had 1.18 million fans on Facebook, with year-on-year growth of 230%, and more than 3.994 million times of interaction. It has 300,000 fans on Twitter, with year-on-year growth of 120,000, and more than 900,000 likes, reposts, and comments. Mainstream social media have become quite a significant window, through which, the world learns more about Chinese culture.

Taking the successful overseas distributors convention as an opportunity, Moutai has once again blown the rallying call of a global journey. In its future process of internationalisation, Moutai will uphold the idea of "building on quality and promoting Moutai Culture across the globe". Moutai will keep on creating a new pattern of Chinese liquor "travelling overseas" with the "cooperation-competition" theory, and create more successes of Chinese national brand that bears culture going global.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kweichow-moutai-overseas-distributors-convention-2019-held-grandly-moutai-online-marketing-attracts-attention-300959559.html

SOURCE Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.