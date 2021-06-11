SMI 11’853 0.4%  SPI 15’221 0.5%  Dow 34’437 -0.1%  DAX 15’669 0.6%  Euro 1.0888 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’122 0.6%  Gold 1’881 -0.9%  Bitcoin 33’511 2.0%  Dollar 0.8991 0.5%  Öl 72.7 0.4% 

11.06.2021 16:34:00

"KWAVE Star Emoji" contest for the first time in US

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A KWAVE Emoji contest with the theme of "Hallyu Star" will be held for the first time in the United States.

Ahead of the launch of KWAVE GO, a social network app aimed at Hallyu (Korea wave) fans around the world, KWAVE GO, inc is holding an "Hallyu Star" emoticon contest across the United States. Hallyu stars mean such as BTS, Blackpink, Exo, Twice, Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin etc.

KWAVE GO app built based on blockchain so that over 1 billion Hallyu fans around the world can communicate freely without worrying about security. It will provid 12 services (K-Pop, K-movie, K-toon, K-food etc.) to a Hallyu fan community that can be consumed with KWAVE GO coins. The beta version will be released in mid-June and full-scale service will be provided from July 1.

The theme of this contest is to create emoticons that can express Hallyu stars. Applicants can submit their favorite Hallyu star as a digital image file of characters expressing 16 different emotions.

A Kwave Go company official said that K-pop fans such as BTS Amy and Blink, who have already pioneered the fan art genre, are expected to participate.

The submission period is from June 4th to 28th. The award results will be announced on the KWAVEGO website and news media on July 1st. For detailed participation guidelines, please refer to the website.

Website: www.KWAVEGO.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kwave-star-emoji-contest-for-the-first-time-in-us-301310909.html

SOURCE KWAVE GO, Inc

