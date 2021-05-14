SMI 11’090 0.5%  SPI 14’215 0.5%  Dow 34’021 1.3%  DAX 15’301 0.7%  Euro 1.0958 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’984 0.8%  Gold 1’836 0.5%  Bitcoin 45’719 1.5%  Dollar 0.9041 -0.2%  Öl 67.9 1.2% 
14.05.2021 13:54:00

KW Miller Announces Plan to Convert the South Florida Water Management District to an Investor Owned Utility

STUART, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KW Miller announced today his plans to convert the outdated South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) into an Investor Owned Utility (IOU). Under the conversion SFWMD would be privatized and come under the oversight of the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC). The following is his statement on this plan. The plan would require approval from the FPSC and State legislators.

The SFWMD has outgrown its dated 'Taxing Agency Structure' and requires a comprehensive restructuring. It has it has become one of the largest water management systems in the United States, which includes managing the regional water supply, improving water quality in addition to assisting in the restoration of the Everglades, Kissimmee River, and protecting coastal estuaries.

SFWMD must be converted into an IOU via a structured privatization process, which will allow it to become a 'Regulated Utility', have sufficient access to the sizable capital required to perform its mission of providing critical water supply and infrastructure upgrades to service South Florida residents.

Under the IOU structure, SFWMD would retain a new professional Board of Directors, a private shareholder base and be fully regulated by the FPSC. Financial and operational accountability transparency and accountability would be significantly improved as all rate agreements would have to be approved by the FPSC under utility rate caps.

As an IOU, SFWMD would be able to raise significant amounts of capital to execute a comprehensive Infrastructure Development Plan ("IDP"). Critical to the IDP will be infrastructure development, finance expertise, utilizing long-term relationships with the Federal/State regulators and their ability to negotiate multi-billion-dollar funding arrangements in the capital markets to complete the significant backlog of water infrastructure projects critical to the residents of South Florida.

UNDER THE IOU STRUCTURE, SFWMD WOULD HAVE EXPANDED CAPITAL RAISING ABILITY TO ISSUE INFRASTRUCTURE BONDS TO PAY FOR THE TREATMENT OF POLLUTED CENTRAL FLORIDA WATER INCLUDING:

  • Construct Series of Distributed Water Filtration Plants to service Deep Injection Storage Well Water;
  • Construct Series of Strategically Located Municipal Wastewater (Brown Water) pipelines to move water to Deep Injection Well sites;
  • Construct Series of Brown Water (untreated) Storage Basins to naturally perk into soil north of Lake Okeechobee;
  • Mandatory Sewer and Water Hook-Up in Densely Populated Areas;
  • Mandatory Nitrogen-reducing enhancements for all Rural Septic Systems;
  • Mandatory treatment of Industrial Water Discharges at the Source;
  • Eliminate the use of toxic chemical spraying in all Florida lakes and waterways.
  • Complete the mandated Everglades Restoration Projects in conjunction with other State Agencies

    • About KW Miller

    Mr. Miller is a senior business leader in the capital markets, energy and infrastructure sectors with over 30 years of combined expertise. He advises, restructures, invests and holds board positions on infrastructure, energy and industrial companies. He Specializes in extremely complex utility restructurings, recapitalization, financing and construction of infrastructure assets. 

    Contact:

    KW Miller
    309980@email4pr.com
    (202) 495-1505

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kw-miller-announces-plan-to-convert-the-south-florida-water-management-district-to-an-investor-owned-utility-301291664.html

    SOURCE KW Miller

    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Inside

    13:42 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
    11:26 Hedging-Strategie: Auf Nummer sicher in den Sommer
    10:24 Marktüberblick: Defensive Werte gesucht
    09:44 Vontobel: derimail - 13.50% auf Lonza & Moderna mit 60% Barriere
    08:26 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
    13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
    07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
    04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
    mehr

    Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

    Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

    Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Tesla-Aktie tiefer - Elon Musk lässt Bitcoin um Tausende Dollar abstürzen: Tesla stoppt Bitcoin-Zahlungen
    CureVac-Aktie schnellt deutlich hoch: Starke Immunantwort von Impfstoffkandidaten der 2. Generation
    US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- DAX beendet Handel über 15'100 Punkten -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
    Gesunder Gewinn, verlässliche Dividende: Nestlé-Aktie überzeugt die Börse
    Passagieraufkommen am Flughafen Zürich deutlich unter Vor-Corona-Niveau
    Facebooks Kryptowährung Diem zieht Gesuch für Zahlungssystem bei der Finma zurück - Hautpsitz in die USA verlegt
    Amazon stellt 75'000 Mitarbeiter ein - 100 Dollar Impfprämie - Aktie etwas fester
    Alibaba-Aktie gibt ab: Alibaba mit roten Zahlen
    SMI im Plus -- DAX gewinnt -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
    Coinbase-Aktie klettert vorbörslich: Coinbase verdient prächtig - Handel mit Dogecoin kommt

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit