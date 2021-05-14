KW Miller Announces Plan to Convert the South Florida Water Management District to an Investor Owned Utility

|
14.05.2021 13:54:00
STUART, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KW Miller announced today his plans to convert the outdated South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) into an Investor Owned Utility (IOU). Under the conversion SFWMD would be privatized and come under the oversight of the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC). The following is his statement on this plan. The plan would require approval from the FPSC and State legislators.
The SFWMD has outgrown its dated 'Taxing Agency Structure' and requires a comprehensive restructuring. It has it has become one of the largest water management systems in the United States, which includes managing the regional water supply, improving water quality in addition to assisting in the restoration of the Everglades, Kissimmee River, and protecting coastal estuaries.
SFWMD must be converted into an IOU via a structured privatization process, which will allow it to become a 'Regulated Utility', have sufficient access to the sizable capital required to perform its mission of providing critical water supply and infrastructure upgrades to service South Florida residents.
Under the IOU structure, SFWMD would retain a new professional Board of Directors, a private shareholder base and be fully regulated by the FPSC. Financial and operational accountability transparency and accountability would be significantly improved as all rate agreements would have to be approved by the FPSC under utility rate caps.
As an IOU, SFWMD would be able to raise significant amounts of capital to execute a comprehensive Infrastructure Development Plan ("IDP"). Critical to the IDP will be infrastructure development, finance expertise, utilizing long-term relationships with the Federal/State regulators and their ability to negotiate multi-billion-dollar funding arrangements in the capital markets to complete the significant backlog of water infrastructure projects critical to the residents of South Florida.
UNDER THE IOU STRUCTURE, SFWMD WOULD HAVE EXPANDED CAPITAL RAISING ABILITY TO ISSUE INFRASTRUCTURE BONDS TO PAY FOR THE TREATMENT OF POLLUTED CENTRAL FLORIDA WATER INCLUDING:
About KW Miller
Mr. Miller is a senior business leader in the capital markets, energy and infrastructure sectors with over 30 years of combined expertise. He advises, restructures, invests and holds board positions on infrastructure, energy and industrial companies. He Specializes in extremely complex utility restructurings, recapitalization, financing and construction of infrastructure assets.
Contact:
KW Miller
309980@email4pr.com
(202) 495-1505
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kw-miller-announces-plan-to-convert-the-south-florida-water-management-district-to-an-investor-owned-utility-301291664.html
SOURCE KW Miller
Inside
Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?
Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX gewinnt -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbucht vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich stärker. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Bullen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}