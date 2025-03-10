Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 10 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 16,147,962 of its own shares at the purchase price 322,656,231 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 3.3.2025 09:54:33 2,000,000 20.4 40,800,000 3.3.2025 15:15:16 347,962 20.25 7,046,231 4.3.2025 10:08:04 2,000,000 20 40,000,000 4.3.2025 11:02:27 2,500,000 20 50,000,000 4.3.2025 13:53:36 2,000,000 19.8 39,600,000 4.3.2025 15:11:46 150,000 19.7 2,955,000 4.3.2025 15:12:51 150,000 19.7 2,955,000 5.3.2025 09:57:16 2,000,000 19.9 39,800,000 5.3.2025 13:57:28 2,000,000 19.9 39,800,000 5.3.2025 15:16:10 3,000,000 19.9 59,700,000 Total 16,147,962 322,656,231

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 27 February 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 16,147,962 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.34% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 322,656,231 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 27 February 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time. The duration of the buyback programme is, however, contingent on the authorisation for buyback being extended at the bank's annual general meeting on March 26th.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is