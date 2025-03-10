|
10.03.2025 19:11:56
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
In week 10 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 16,147,962 of its own shares at the purchase price 322,656,231 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|3.3.2025
|09:54:33
|2,000,000
|20.4
|40,800,000
|3.3.2025
|15:15:16
|347,962
|20.25
|7,046,231
|4.3.2025
|10:08:04
|2,000,000
|20
|40,000,000
|4.3.2025
|11:02:27
|2,500,000
|20
|50,000,000
|4.3.2025
|13:53:36
|2,000,000
|19.8
|39,600,000
|4.3.2025
|15:11:46
|150,000
|19.7
|2,955,000
|4.3.2025
|15:12:51
|150,000
|19.7
|2,955,000
|5.3.2025
|09:57:16
|2,000,000
|19.9
|39,800,000
|5.3.2025
|13:57:28
|2,000,000
|19.9
|39,800,000
|5.3.2025
|15:16:10
|3,000,000
|19.9
|59,700,000
|Total
|16,147,962
|322,656,231
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 27 February 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika has now purchased a total of 16,147,962 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.34% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 322,656,231 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 27 February 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time. The duration of the buyback programme is, however, contingent on the authorisation for buyback being extended at the bank's annual general meeting on March 26th.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is
Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shs
|
21.02.25
|Kvika banki hf.: Landsbankinn's acquisition of TM approved (GlobeNewswire)
Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shs
Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Vom Kryptoboom mit Wertpapieren einfach und sicher profitieren
Der Kryptomarkt erlebt eine neue Hochphase und immer mehr Investoren wollen an diesem Boom teilhaben. Doch wie lässt sich der Aufschwung nutzen, ohne sich mit komplizierter Kryptotechnologie auseinandersetzen zu müssen?Schnell noch Plätze sichern!
Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊
Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen kräftig unter Druck -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Montag ab. An der Wall Street geht es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten zu Wochenbeginn kein klares Bild.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}