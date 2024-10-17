|
17.10.2024 12:01:40
Kvika banki hf.: Publication of Financial Results and Capital Markets Day
The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024 at a board meeting on Wednesday 6 November. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.
On Thursday, November 7, a presentation for shareholders and market participants will be held as a part of Kvika’s Capital Markets Day. During the event, Kvika’s management will present the company’s strategic priorities following the expected sale of TM, and provide an overview of the key highlights from the third quarter financial results.
The event will take place at Harpa’s Northern Lights Hall from 12:00 to 16:00. The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and a live stream of the event will be available.
The registration deadline for the event is October 25 and you can register here. Please note that registration for the event is limited due to capacity restraints.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is
