Kvika banki hf.: Halldór Þór Snæland Managing Director of Kvika’s Commercial Banking division

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'498 0.0%  SPI 14'972 -0.1%  Dow 39'200 0.2%  DAX 17'452 0.2%  Euro 0.9555 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'868 -0.1%  Gold 2'027 -0.5%  Bitcoin 46'072 1.0%  Dollar 0.8811 0.0%  Öl 81.9 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Lonza1384101ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Bayer-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Bayer darf Entwicklung eines Lungenkrebsmittels in den USA beschleunigen
Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Temenos wählt Alvarez & Marsal für externe Untersuchung aus
Amazon-Aktie erstmals im Dow Jones-Index - Walgreens muss weichen
Meyer Burger-Aktie in Grün: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

Kvika Bank Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40928330 / ISIN: IS0000020469]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.02.2024 16:13:05

Kvika banki hf.: Halldór Þór Snæland Managing Director of Kvika’s Commercial Banking division

finanzen.net zero Kvika Bank Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Kvika Bank Registered Shs
16.05 ISK 0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Halldór Þór Snæland has been appointed Managing Director of the Commercial Banking division of Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika” or "the bank”) and will join the bank’s Executive Committee. The Commercial Banking division provides customers with general banking services and diverse financial technology solutions, through specialized brands and subsidiaries. Among brands operated through the Commercial Banking division are Auður, Aur, Lykill, Netgíró and Straumur.

Halldór has over two decades of experience in the financial market and has been with Kvika since 2015. He has been Director of Operations for the last four years and was previously a specialist in Kvika's Treasury. Between 2014 and 2015, Halldór was Director of Finance and Operations at the health tech startup Sidekick Health. He was Director of Treasury at MP Bank for seven years between 2006 and 2012, and before that he worked in Risk Management at Kaupþing and Búnaðarbanki Íslands.

Halldór completed his M.Sc. degree in engineering management from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm in 2014 and graduated from the University of Iceland with a B.Sc. degree in industrial engineering in 2003 as well as having completed a degree in securities trading.

For further information please contact: 
Magnús Þór Gylfason, Director of Communications and Stakeholder Relations, at magnus.gylfason@kvika.is 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?

Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.

Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:10 FAQ: E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures
12:04 UBS KeyInvest: Globale KI-Rekordjagd
10:14 Börse Aktuell – Wie lange geht die Rekordjagd noch weiter?
09:46 Marktüberblick: Allianz nach Zahlen unter Druck
09:16 SMI springt auf Jahreshoch
23.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta, Volkswagen
23.02.24 Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
23.02.24 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'991.71 19.35 A1SSMU
Short 12'236.63 13.63 SSUM2U
Short 12'709.69 8.72 GOSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'491.06 26.02.2024 16:16:36
Long 11'055.98 19.86 S5TMYU
Long 10'784.54 13.55 SSQMSU
Long 10'333.02 8.93 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-ETF-Nachfrage explodiert: Zehnmal höher als Angebot, sagt MicroStrategy-Chef Saylor
Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Super Micro Computer-Aktie höher: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
Peter Thiel wettet auf Krypto: 200 Millionen US-Dollar vor Bitcoin-Bullenlauf investiert
Meyer Burger-Aktie in Grün: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Mittag
Bitcoin steuert auf nächstes Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Temenos wählt Alvarez & Marsal für externe Untersuchung aus
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Nachmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit