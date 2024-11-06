Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’876 0.1%  SPI 15’817 0.0%  Dow 43’521 3.1%  DAX 19’074 -1.0%  Euro 0.9397 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’813 -1.2%  Gold 2’673 -2.6%  Bitcoin 64’823 8.4%  Dollar 0.8761 1.5%  Öl 75.0 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Trump Media & Technology111854123Roche1203204Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405ABB1222171
Top News
Verliert der KI-Hype seinen Schwung? NVIDIA-Aktie zählt nicht länger zu den "Perfect Stocks"
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie deutlich fester: Gewinn von Siemens Healthineers wächst - Ziele unter Erwartungen
TeamViewer-Aktie bricht ein: TeamViewer steigert Margenprognose nach überzeugendem Quartalsbericht
UBS-Aktie dennoch sehr stark: Klage gegen UBS in den USA im Zusammenhang mit früherem CS-CEO
Volkswagen-Aktie büsst ein: Positionen der Verhandlungspartner bei VW noch weit auseinander
Suche...

Kvika Bank Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40928330 / ISIN: IS0000020469]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.11.2024 16:35:00

Kvika banki hf.: Financial Results for Q3 2024

Kvika Bank Registered Shs
19.35 ISK 1.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

At a board meeting on 6 November 2024, the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the interim financial statements of Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika” or "the bank”) for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.

In Kvika’s financial statements for the period the insurance subsidiary TM tryggingar hf. ("TM”) is classified as held for sale. As a result, and in accordance with international financial reporting standards, the Group reports income from operations of TM in a single line in the consolidated income statement as profit after tax from discontinued operations. The comparative figures of operations from 2023 have been restated accordingly.

Highlights of performance in the third quarter (Q3 2024)

  • Profit before tax from continuing operations amounts to ISK 1,813 million, compared to ISK 234 million in Q3 2023, increasing by ISK 1,579 million from previous year.
  • Post-tax profit of the group as a whole amounts to ISK 2,363 million in Q3 2024, compared to ISK 544 million in Q3 2023, increasing by ISK 1,819 million from previous year.
  • Net interest income amounted to ISK 2,429 million in Q3 2024, compared to ISK 1,849 million in Q3 2023 and increased by 31% from previous year.
  • Net interest margin was 3.7% in Q3 2024, compared to 3.2% in Q3 2023.
  • Net fee and commission income was ISK 1,552 million in Q3 2024, compared to ISK 1,324 million in Q3 2023 and increased by 17% from previous year.
  • Other net operating income amounted to by ISK 474 million in Q3 2024, compared to ISK a 148 million loss in Q3 2023, mainly attributable to an ISK 665 million rebound in net financial income.
  • Administrative expenses were ISK 2,344 million in Q3 2024, compared with ISK 2,633 million in Q3 2023 and decrease by 11% from previous year.
  • Pre-tax return on tangible equity (RoTE) of continuing operations amounted to 22.4%
  • Earnings per share amounted to ISK 0.50 in Q3 2024, compared to ISK 0.11 in Q3 2023.

Income from assets held for sale:

  • Post-tax profit of TM insurance is summarized in the income statement as asset held for sale and amounted to ISK 965 million in Q3 2024, compared to ISK 631 million in Q3 2023.
  • Combined ratio of insurance operations was 86.0%, compared to 87.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Key balance sheet figures:

  • Deposits from customers amount to ISK 149 billion at the end of Q3 2024, compared to ISK 134 billion at year-end 2023 and increased by 12% in the period.
  • Loans to customers amount to ISK 146 billion at the end of Q3 2024, compared to ISK 136 billion at year-end 2023 and increased by 7.1%.
  • Total assets amounted to ISK 364 billion at the end of Q3 2024, compared to ISK 335 billion at year-end 2023.
  • Total equity of the group amounted to ISK 86 billion at the end of Q3 2024, compared to ISK 82 billion at year-end 2023.
  • The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 23.5% at the end of Q3 2024, compared to 22.6% at year-end 2023, and the solvency ratio of the financial conglomerate was 1.24.
  • Total liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of the group was 780% at the end of Q3 2024, compared to 247% in year-end 2023.
  • Total assets under management amounted to ISK 440 billion, compared to ISK 470 billion at year-end 2023.

Highlights of the 9M 2024 Interim Financial Statements:

  • Profit before tax from continuing operations amounted to ISK 4,217 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to ISK 2,646 million in 9M 2023.
  • Post-tax profit of the group as a whole amounted to ISK 4,703 million in 9M 2024, compared to ISK 2,456 million in 9M 2023.
  • Net interest income amounted to ISK 7,183 million, compared to ISK 5,690 million in 9M 2023 and increased by 26% from previous year.
  • Net interest margin was 3.9% in 9M 2024.
  • Net fee and commission income amounted to ISK 4,536 million, compared to ISK 4,339 million in 9M 2023 and increased by 5% from previous year.
  • Other net operating income was ISK 800 million, compared to ISK 821million in the same period in 2023.
  • Administrative expenses were ISK 7,744 million, compared to ISK 8,006 million in the same period in 2023 and decrease by 3%.
  • Pre-tax return on tangible equity (RoTE) from continuing operations was 18.1%
  • Earnings per share for the period amounted to ISK 1.00 in 9M 2024, compared to ISK 0.51 in 9M 2023.

Income from assets held for sale:

  • Post-tax profit of assets classified as held for sale, which consist of subsidiary TM insurance, is summarized in the income statement and amounted to ISK 1,541 million during the first nine months of 2024, compared to ISK 741 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Combined ratio of insurance operations was 95.9%, compared to 94.0% during the same period in 2023.


Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika:

"I am very pleased to see the substantial turnaround in the bank’s operations recently, as reflected in the third-quarter results. The bank is meeting its profitability targets for continuing operations as profit before tax for the quarter multiplies year-over-year, amounting to ISK 1,813 million, which corresponds to a 22.4% return on tangible equity before tax.

There is significant growth across all revenue streams compared to the previous year. Growth in the loan book and an increase in net interest margin led to an increase of nearly ISK 600 million in interest income year-over-year. Additionally, there was a notable turnaround in net financial income, which amounted to over ISK 400 million for the quarter, compared to negative figures for the same period last year. This rebound in financial income is largely due to the strong performance of the bank’s unlisted investments in Iceland and the UK during the quarter. Net fee and commission income grew by 17% year-over-year, mainly driven by increased activity from Straumur and increased lending fees.

The bank’s performance in managing costs has been exceptionally strong over the past year, with challenging cost-control measures yielding substantial results. Operating expenses for the quarter decreased by nearly ISK 300 million compared to the same quarter last year, which is an impressive outcome given the high Inflation and wage increases.

The bank’s capital position remains very robust and its liquidity ratio is at an all-time high. All business units are delivering results in line with or exceeding the company’s projections, and it is particularly good to see the turnaround in the bank’s operations in the UK.

TM’s operations also performed very well during the quarter, both in terms of insurance operations and investments, with the company’s profit increasing by over ISK 300 million year-over-year.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland granted its approval for Landsbankinn’s acquisition of TM during the quarter though approval from the Competition Authority is still pending. The expected sale of TM will significantly strengthen the bank’s capital position and enable it to take advantage of numerous growth opportunities going forward, as we will discuss further in Kvika’s Capital Markets Day held November 7th.”


Presentation for shareholders and market participants

A presentation for shareholders and market participants will be combined with Kvika’s Capital Markets Day which will be held the next day, at 12:00 on Thursday 7 November in Harpa’s Northern Lights Hall. During the event, Kvika’s management will present the company’s strategic priorities following the expected sale of TM and provide an overview of the key highlights from the third quarter financial results.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic, with a live stream available on the following website: https://kvika.is/fjarfestadagur2024/


Attached is the investor presentation. Additionally, a recording with English subtitles will be made available on Kvika’s website.

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 #BXMorningcall Exklusiver Einblick in Investmenttrends & Zukunftsthemen

Im heutigen heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Finanzexperte Andreas Schranz, CIO bei Tramondo Investment Partners, Einblicke in aktuelle Trends und zukunftsweisende Investmentthemen. Zusammen mit mit Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO von der BX Swiss, diskutiert er spannende Bereiche wie künstliche Intelligenz, Halbleiter und asiatische Emerging Markets, die im aktuellen Marktumfeld besonders interessant sind.

Ein informativer Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der modernen Vermögensverwaltung und die Chancen, die spezifische Zukunftsthemen für Investoren bieten!

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:13 Was beeinflusst den Ölpreis wirklich?
09:30 Marktüberblick: DHL und Zalando nach Zahlen schwach
08:55 Europäische Börsen vor schwierigem Tag?
08:00 Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch
07:20 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wie reagieren die Märkte auf die US-Wahl?
05.11.24 Julius Bär: 18.30% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
05.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Swiss Re, VAT Group
05.11.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Go(ld) for Silver
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’445.93 19.95 UBS6CU
Short 12’710.50 13.76 Y4SSMU
Short 13’201.32 8.80 UGUSGU
SMI-Kurs: 11’866.23 06.11.2024 16:36:38
Long 11’461.24 19.15 UQBGSU
Long 11’209.13 13.76 SSSMSU
Long 10’741.75 8.96 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: Über 10.000 US Dollar im Jahr 2030?
Trump Media-Aktie kennt kein Halten mehr: Donald Trump ist Wahlsieger
Was Analysten von der Volkswagen-Aktie erwarten
Adecco-Aktie klar im Minus: Adecco spürt weiterhin schwieriges Umfeld
UBS-Aktie dennoch sehr stark: Klage gegen UBS in den USA im Zusammenhang mit früherem CS-CEO
Commerzbank-Aktie verliert: Commerzbank-Gewinn sinkt - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
US-Wahl im Blick: SMI und DAX fallen zurück -- Wall Street in Feierlaune - Dow mit Rekord -- Nikkei kräftig gestiegen - Hang Seng letztlich tiefrot
EVOTEC-Aktie stärker: Werk in Halle/Westfalen wird veräussert
Volkswagen-Aktie büsst ein: Positionen der Verhandlungspartner bei VW noch weit auseinander
TeamViewer-Aktie bricht ein: TeamViewer steigert Margenprognose nach überzeugendem Quartalsbericht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten