Kvika banki hf.: Annual General Meeting 21 March 2024 - Candidacy to the Board and registration

Deadline for the candidacy to the Board expired on 16 March 2024. The following candidates submitted their application for the Board of Directors at the AGM, to be held on 21 March 2024, at 4:00 pm at Iceland Parliament Hotel by Austurvöllur, Thorvaldsenstræti 2-6, 101 Reykjavík in meeting room A, also accessible online through Lumi AGM:

In candidacy for the Board of Directors:

Sigurður Hannesson

Guðmundur Þórðarson

Guðjón Reynisson

Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir

Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir





In candidacy as alternate members:

Helga Jóhanna Oddsdóttir

Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson

It is the assessment of the Board that all candidacies are valid in accordance with Act No. 2/1995 respecting Public Limited Companies. According to the company’s articles of association the Board of Directors shall consist of five members and two alternate members. As no more candidates applied for the Board of Directors or as alternate members, the candidates are self-elected.

Attention is drawn to the following. Shareholders or their proxies who wish to attend the meeting, either online or in person at Iceland Parliament Hotel, are asked to register here no later than 4:00 pm on 19 March , two days prior to the AGM. The registration must be accompanied by a photo of valid identification and power of attorney, if applicable. Voting will take place through Lumi AGM, whether shareholders attend the meeting at Grand Hotel or participate electronically.

Further information on candidates and other information about the AGM is accessible at kvika.is/agm.