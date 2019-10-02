Kuros Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting in Zurich Showcasing its Commercial Stage Advanced Bone Graft MagnetOs

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, October 2, 2019 – Kuros Biosciences, (SWX: KURN) a full-fledged orthobiologics company with scientific, clinical, and commercial excellence in bone regeneration, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) luncheon on showcasing MagnetOs, its commercial stage advanced bone graft on Wednesday, October 9 at the Widder Hotel in Zurich, Switzerland.

The KOL event will feature a presentation by KOL John Sutcliffe MBChB FRCS(Ed) FRCS(SN), from the London Spine Clinic, who will discuss the scientific and clinical rationale of MagnetOs, the overall treatment landscape in both Europe and the United States, as well as the potential of Kuros’ innovative portfolio in bone regeneration.

Kuros’ CEO Joost de Bruijn will give an investor presentation highlighting the Company’s progress to date and upcoming milestones. Details as to how Kuros’ commercial strategy will elevate MagnetOs to a leader within category will be unveiled.

John Sutcliffe is Triage Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon & Lead Clinician, London Spine Clinic, having trained in Edinburgh and qualifying in 1983. He was appointed as a consultant neurosurgeon in 1993 and has since concentrated exclusively in the management of patients with spinal disorders. He pioneered the concept of the multi-disciplinary team approach to spinal disorders, setting up the London Spine Clinic in 1997, the first hospital of its kind in the UK at the time. He resigned from the NHS in 2000 but remains an Emeritus Consultant at Barts' and the London NHS Trust. As training director in the NHS and at the London Spine Clinic and London Clinic Hospital, Mr. Sutcliffe has trained many young spinal surgeons in his 25 years as a consultant.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. A live webcast and replay will be accessible via the link here.

About Kuros Biosciences AG Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, MA, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline. About MagnetOs MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone, rather than scar tissue, following implantation. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, meaning that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient’s own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient’s body). MagnetOs is now supported by over two years’ clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017. For more information, see: www.magnetosbonegraft.com.