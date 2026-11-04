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04.11.2026 17:30:23

Kudelski Security Joins CrowdStrike Project QuiltWorks to Accelerate Remediation Against Frontier AI Risk

Kudelski
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Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Kudelski Security Joins CrowdStrike Project QuiltWorks to Accelerate Remediation Against Frontier AI Risk

04.11.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ), and Fal.Con Europe 2026, Barcelona – November 4, 2026 – Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), today announced at Fal.Con Europe 2026 that it is joining CrowdStrike Project QuiltWorks as part of its expansion across Europe, bringing specialized expertise and remediation capabilities to help organizations address frontier AI risk.

 As frontier AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploitation, the challenge for security teams is shifting. Finding weaknesses is no longer enough. Organizations need to understand which exposures matter most, validate whether they present real-world risk, assign ownership and mobilize remediation before attackers can exploit them.

Through Project QuiltWorks, Kudelski Security will help organizations turn AI-powered discovery into prioritized action through its Managed Risk & Exposure (MRX) Services Suite.

Project QuiltWorks combines frontier AI models, CrowdStrike intelligence and real-time security data, hardened cloud infrastructure, agentic automation from Falcon IQ, partner-led remediation, and financial protection from leaders in the cyber insurance industry. For Kudelski Security, the model closely aligns with their MRX services, which is built around continuous risk reduction rather than simply generating more findings.

Kudelski Security applies its MRX expertise directly to the CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure suite, including Falcon Exposure Management, vulnerability management, external attack surface management and asset visibility. Kudelski Security MRX Operations service correlates vulnerabilities, identity exposure, misconfiguration, cloud, endpoint, operational technology and threat intelligence into one prioritized view of risk. Kudelski Security analysts and advisors then add the business and operational context needed to validate priorities, guide remediation, support governance and report progress to security and executive teams.

“AI is changing both sides of cybersecurity. It is helping defenders find risk faster, but it is also increasing the speed and sophistication of the threat landscape. No single organization can address that challenge alone,” said David Chétrit, Chief Executive Officer, Kudelski Security. “Joining Project QuiltWorks builds on our long-standing partnership with CrowdStrike and brings together machine-speed discovery with the expertise and context required to act on it. Our role is to help clients understand what matters most, validate the risk and turn intelligence into measurable risk reduction.”

“Project QuiltWorks is about scaling and localizing the expertise and remediation capacity customers need to move from finding risk to fixing it,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “Kudelski Security brings deep experience in exposure management, remediation, and complex customer environments – as well as years of market-leading success with the Falcon platform – uniquely positioning them to turn AI-powered findings into practical action and measurable outcomes for customers at scale.”

Kudelski Security also brings offensive security capabilities that can independently validate prioritized exposures, helping clients act on proven risk rather than theoretical severity. This is particularly important in complex environments, including OT, where business criticality, regulatory requirements and operational constraints can change how remediation should be approached.

The MRX service suite is designed to work across existing customer environments rather than forcing a rip-and-replace. CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management is supported within MRX alongside other leading exposure technologies, allowing Kudelski Security to adapt to each client’s estate while maintaining a unified risk view. The same model extends across converged IT and operational technology environments, where Kudelski Security combines OT-specific detection and exposure expertise with the operational constraints of industrial and critical infrastructure clients.

The announcement extends the relationship between Kudelski Security and CrowdStrike that spans a decade. Kudelski Security was recognized as CrowdStrike’s 2024 European MSSP Partner of the Year      and the 2025 International Partner of the Year, and continues to build on that partnership as AI, exposure management and remediation become increasingly connected.

 

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today’s most security-conscious organizations. Its long-term approach to client partnerships enables continuous evaluation of security posture to reduce business risk, maintain compliance, and strengthen resilient cyber defense across IT and OT. With clients including Fortune 500 enterprises and large organizations across Europe and the United States, the company addresses the most complex environments through expert-led, AI-powered security operations spanning advisory, managed risk and exposure, managed detection and response, and product security. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

 

 

Contacts

Olivier Bogat
Kudelski Security
Head of Growth & Marketing
Olivier.bogat@kudelskisecurity.com

 

Gary Crosilla
Kudelski Group
Senior Corporate Communication Manager
+41 79 593 93 25
Gary.crosilla@nagra.com  

 

Marc Ausoni
Kudelski Group
Senior Vice President – Internal Audit and Investor Relations
+41 21 732 05 49
ir@nagra.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kudelski Group
route de Genève 22-24
1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
Switzerland
Phone: +41 21 732 01 01
Fax: +41 21 732 01 00
E-mail: info@nagra.com
Internet: https://www.nagra.com
ISIN: CH0012268360
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2428226

 
End of News EQS News Service

2428226  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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