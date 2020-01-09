09.01.2020 03:02:00

KuCoin's PoS Mining Platform Pool-X Launches BETA Version with Staking Service

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool-X, the next generation PoS mining platform supporting lockup crypto transactions backed by KuCoin, today announced the launch of its BETA version and the opening of the Staking function. The first four staking products include KCS-30, TRX-30, XTZ-30, and ATOM-Flexible. In addition to receiving Staking rewards, participating users can also get a share of 250,000 POL every day.

According to the Staking rules announced by Pool-X, the activity is valid from January 8 to January 12. Unlike other Staking providers, Pool-X pioneered the double-income model of staking. During the staking period, the annual rate of KCS-30, TRX-30, XTZ-30, and ATOM-Flexible are expected to be 12%, 8%, 3%, and 8.5%. Meanwhile, users will also receive POL tokens as rewards, with a total of 250,000 POL to be shared every day.

Pool-X was officially launched in August 2019 and is a PoS mining platform incubated and independently operated by the KuCoin team. By supporting lockup-crypto transactions, it aims to stimulate the future development of the PoS ecosystem. Services offered by Pool-X include, but are not limited to, a Liquidity Trading Market, Node Supermarket, and operational solutions. Currently, the Node Supermarket, Liquidity Trading Market and other functions have been developed and are under internal testing.

POL (Proof Of Liquidity) is a decentralized zero-reservation credit issued by the Pool-X mining platform and is based on TRON's TRC-20 protocol. They have a total supply of 1 billion. POL serves the role of credits for Pool-X, helping to record the flow of liquidity certificates and working as the payment method for liquidity bids. Ultimately, POL was created to cope with the inadequate liquidity of staked crypto assets. Due to their nature, zero reservations of POL are to be provided to the team or any individual upfront.

