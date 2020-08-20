20.08.2020 04:23:00

KuCoin Launches Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Trading Board, Accelerating Its Strategic Layout Of DeFi Ecology

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, KuCoin, an IDG-backed exchange, announced the launch of the DeFi Trading Board. 18 popular DeFi projects, including LINK, AMPL and MKR, along with a total of 36 trading pairs, have been moved to the DeFi trading board. The DeFi trading board contains 3 sections: Market Quotation, Trade, and Announcement. It has been designed to make it more intuitive and convenient for users to take part in DeFi market observation and trading. At present, the DeFi Trading Board contains the oracle, lending, CEX etc., bringing more investment choices for users.

Prior to this, KuCoin launched the "KuCoin Choice Community Vote (DeFi Session)" to empower more DeFi projects. Orion (ORN), a liquidity aggregation protocol, was successfully listed on KuCoin via the Choice Community Vote event. Both sides also reached a deeper cooperation, with the Pool-X platform becoming the core node of Orion, providing ORN staking services. In this way, KuCoin can help more high quality DeFi projects like ORN perform their on-chain governance and node building. In addition, projects such as Plutus DeFi (PLT), DIA DATE (DIA) and ChainLink (LINK) are listed on KuCoin.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin Global, stated "KuCoin has been persistent in its pursuit of finding and supporting blockchain projects with real potential. In order to facilitate the development of DeFi, we have not only listed DeFi projects, but also launched a KuCoin Choice Community Vote (DeFi Session) for DeFi projects, and recently launched the DeFi trading board, which makes it much easier for users to learn about and participate in DeFi projects. In the future, we will explore more ways to support DeFi to accelerate its mass adoption."

KuCoin has always been a strong supporter of DeFi projects and has listed a number of projects with real potential in the DeFi field, such as COMP, MKR, KNC, AMPL, LUNA, AKRO, etc. Furthermore, KuCoin is developing its own public chain – KuChain – to further boost the prosperity of the DeFi world. KuChain's testnet Kratos has launched its beta version and is aiming to build a four-layer network based on the needs of DeFi and DEX, modularizing the protocol and functions, improving the ease of use of Kratos, and reducing the threshold for developer participation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoin-launches-decentralized-finance-defi-trading-board-accelerating-its-strategic-layout-of-defi-ecology-301115353.html

SOURCE KuCoin

