19.01.2021 08:39:00

KuCoin Introduces Its Trading Bot for Making Passive Income

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 19, 2021, KuCoin, an IDG backed crypto exchange, announced that it officially launched the Trading Bot Feature. Users can use the KuCoin Trading Bot for free via the latest version of the KuCoin App, making stable passive income.

KuCoin Trading Bot is Live

The KuCoin Trading Bot currently supports Classic Grid trading and Dollar-Cost Averaging

(DCA) trading. Classic Grid aims to help users arbitrage in volatile markets to make stable income. The DCA Bot allows users to conduct an automatic investment plan, which is a way to control risks and earn long-term returns. KuCoin DCA Bot supports the Profit Target function. Users can set a target when setting up a DCA bot. Once the target is reached, the bot will remind you to continue the DAC or sell all positions.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin Global, said, "At present, most existing investment tools in crypto are not friendly enough to newcomers and not advanced enough to professional traders. KuCoin Trading Bot not only provides the simplest AI parameter settings for newcomers, but also provides custom parameters for others. With KuCoin Trading Bot, users can make passive income in a more stable and easy way."

It is claimed that the KuCoin Trading Bot will add more functions in the future. In the KuCoin App, we can see that Classic Grid and DCA are now live, while Margin Grid, Extreme-Volatility Killer, Dynamic Position Sizing and more functions are in development. With the launch of these new functions, the KuCoin Trading Bot will bring more utility investment tools for users.

After the official launch of the KuCoin Trading Bot, a series of campaigns will be launched. Users who participate in the KuCoin Trading Bot's Grid Competition will be able to share a $15,000 prize pool.

KuCoin is a global crypto exchange that supports multiple crypto asset transactions. Established in September 2017, KuCoin has grown into one of the most popular crypto exchanges in the world. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 6 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoin-introduces-its-trading-bot-for-making-passive-income-301210651.html

SOURCE KuCoin

