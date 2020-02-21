KuCoin Announces One-stop Exchange Solution KuCloud

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, an IDG-backed global crypto exchange, today announces the debut of its one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform solution product – KuCloud.

KuCloud now offers two products named XCoin and XMEX, and is able to deliver the key functionalities of KuCoin Spot platform and KuMEX Futures platform, including world-class architecture, risk-management system, high market depth & liquidity, all-around customer support and more.

With the top-tier white-label solution offered by KuCloud, partners will be able to set up their own crypto exchange in 72 hours in their local market with features ranging from spot trading, margin trading, staking, fiat gateway to up to 150x leverage futures trading. In addition, thanks to the high scalability of the KuCoin architecture, KuCloud can also customize its offering on the basis of the partners' needs.

"The idea of KuCloud started in 2018 as a concept called 'subnets', with which we intended to give our exchange a powerful advantage when expanding into new markets since each new exchange can act as a separate entity," said Johnny Lyu, co-founder of KuCoin. "Now we go one step further and upgrade the 'subnets' to KuCloud, eliminating the difficulties and hassle of opening a crypto exchange, allowing all our partners to build crypto-related platforms with us to contribute to the liquidity and mass adoption of crypto."

To celebrate the new arrival, KuCloud is now offering an early bird privilege of zero-cost to launch crypto exchange, aiming to save future fellow exchange operators million-dollar R&D input and months of time cost, which will ultimately fuel a corner overtaking on this very racing track.

You can learn more about KuCloud through www.kucloud.me, or email business@kucloud.me for further information.

About KuCloud

KuCloud is an advanced white-label solution offered by KuCoin Group. Standing on KuCoin's shoulder, KuCloud fully utilize the Group's solid independent R&D capacity, provides partners with world-class, secure, scalable and high-liquidity infrastructure technology of crypto spot and futures exchange, shoring partners to better leverage its commercial and operational edges to achieve greater good. Further information is available at www.kucloud.me .

