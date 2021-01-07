SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
07.01.2021 18:46:00

KubeSphere is now available as an AWS Quick Start

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeSphere today announced its expanded relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer KubeSphere, a distributed operating system born for managing cloud-native apps across clouds and platforms, as an AWS Quick Start. The Quick Start now allows users to quickly deploy KubeSphere packaged with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), providing consistent and streamlined user experiences for both AWS and KubeSphere users as they further grow their Kubernetes footprint on AWS.

KubeSphere Expands Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Further Accelerate the Cloud Native Technology Transformation

As an open-source container platform, KubeSphere provides full-stack automated IT operation and streamlined DevOps workflows. The platform features a developer-friendly wizard web UI for Kubernetes resource management, application lifecycle management, service mesh, multi-cluster management, observability, DevOps projects, etc. In the era of hybrid cloud, KubeSphere solves pain points of Kubernetes as it boasts a plug-and-play architecture with various components for users to choose from.

Users are able to leverage the Quick Start, built by AWS solutions architects and KubeSphere engineers, to quickly provision an Amazon EKS environment on a new or existing Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) automatically, with KubeSphere deployed and enabled in the same Amazon EKS environment. It consists of a highly available VPC architecture that spans three AWS Availability Zones. The VPC is configured with public and private subnets according to AWS best practices to provide users with their own virtual network on AWS. 

"Tens of thousands of enterprises and individuals across the globe spanning major industries are using KubeSphere in production environments, including those deploying enterprise-class Kubernetes clusters on AWS," said Ray Zhou, Head of KubeSphere project. "We are committed to providing both enterprise and individual users with cutting-edge cloud-native stacks. In this connection, AWS addresses the urgent need of our users both in China and beyond. Also, our collaboration with AWS demonstrates both sides share the aspiration to improve user experiences as we come up with creative ideas and solutions to better empower our users on the cloud." KubeSphere supports four official languages and it continues to extend the ecosystem and speed up the internationalization process.

"Internationalization has been one of our key focuses since the inception of KubeSphere," Ray added. "In fact, more than half of the downloads are from users outside of China and we see the number keep growing since the release of KubeSphere 3.0. Now with AWS, we are excited to take the user experience to the next level with world-class technologies."

Calvin Yu, Project Manager of KubeSphere, said the alliance would further accelerate container adoption in this already booming industry. "As a standard setter with a strong presence in the cloud industry, AWS has powered numerous Chinese enterprises to digitalize their operations, offering them new technologies in cloud infrastructure. With KubeSphere, enterprises are now better positioned to build production-ready Kubernetes clusters using the KubeSphere AWS Quick Start."

KubeSphere strives to equip users with cloud-native tools and innovative applications using AWS, which will enable us to meet and exceed customers' expectations as they embrace the benefits of open source in this hybrid cloud era.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kubesphere-is-now-available-as-an-aws-quick-start-301202579.html

SOURCE KubeSphere

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 82.72
3.84 %
Alcon 59.74
3.68 %
CS Group 12.56
3.08 %
The Swatch Grp 246.40
2.75 %
UBS Group 13.67
2.70 %
Swiss Re 85.02
-0.37 %
Swisscom 480.00
-0.44 %
Givaudan 3’702.00
-0.48 %
Novartis 82.29
-0.56 %
Roche Hldg G 297.65
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:15
Weekly-Hits: USA – Jahrzehntelange Hausse / Schweizer Dividenden – Eine kluge Strategie
11:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: BRC auf BYD, NIO, Tesla
09:01
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Lonza: Produktion von Impfstoff läuft bereits im kleinen Rahmen
Bitcoin knackt die 38'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken ab
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Der Schweizer Börse konnte im Handelsverlauf die Gewinnzone erobern. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging die Rekordrally unterdessen weiter. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich im Plus. Auch in Japan und auf dem chinesischen Festland ging es nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit