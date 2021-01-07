KubeSphere is now available as an AWS Quick Start

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeSphere today announced its expanded relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer KubeSphere, a distributed operating system born for managing cloud-native apps across clouds and platforms, as an AWS Quick Start. The Quick Start now allows users to quickly deploy KubeSphere packaged with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), providing consistent and streamlined user experiences for both AWS and KubeSphere users as they further grow their Kubernetes footprint on AWS.

As an open-source container platform, KubeSphere provides full-stack automated IT operation and streamlined DevOps workflows. The platform features a developer-friendly wizard web UI for Kubernetes resource management, application lifecycle management, service mesh, multi-cluster management, observability, DevOps projects, etc. In the era of hybrid cloud, KubeSphere solves pain points of Kubernetes as it boasts a plug-and-play architecture with various components for users to choose from.

Users are able to leverage the Quick Start, built by AWS solutions architects and KubeSphere engineers, to quickly provision an Amazon EKS environment on a new or existing Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) automatically, with KubeSphere deployed and enabled in the same Amazon EKS environment. It consists of a highly available VPC architecture that spans three AWS Availability Zones. The VPC is configured with public and private subnets according to AWS best practices to provide users with their own virtual network on AWS.

"Tens of thousands of enterprises and individuals across the globe spanning major industries are using KubeSphere in production environments, including those deploying enterprise-class Kubernetes clusters on AWS," said Ray Zhou, Head of KubeSphere project. "We are committed to providing both enterprise and individual users with cutting-edge cloud-native stacks. In this connection, AWS addresses the urgent need of our users both in China and beyond. Also, our collaboration with AWS demonstrates both sides share the aspiration to improve user experiences as we come up with creative ideas and solutions to better empower our users on the cloud." KubeSphere supports four official languages and it continues to extend the ecosystem and speed up the internationalization process.

"Internationalization has been one of our key focuses since the inception of KubeSphere," Ray added. "In fact, more than half of the downloads are from users outside of China and we see the number keep growing since the release of KubeSphere 3.0. Now with AWS, we are excited to take the user experience to the next level with world-class technologies."

Calvin Yu, Project Manager of KubeSphere, said the alliance would further accelerate container adoption in this already booming industry. "As a standard setter with a strong presence in the cloud industry, AWS has powered numerous Chinese enterprises to digitalize their operations, offering them new technologies in cloud infrastructure. With KubeSphere, enterprises are now better positioned to build production-ready Kubernetes clusters using the KubeSphere AWS Quick Start."

KubeSphere strives to equip users with cloud-native tools and innovative applications using AWS, which will enable us to meet and exceed customers' expectations as they embrace the benefits of open source in this hybrid cloud era.

