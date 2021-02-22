KT Tape Launches KT Recovery+ Wave

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Tape®, a leader in drug-free pain relief, today announced the latest innovation in its recovery product line up: KT Recovery+ Wave™ (KT Wave™). KT Wave is a clinically proven and FDA cleared wearable device that brings the powerful electromagnetic technology traditionally only found at a clinician's office straight to your home in a convenient, wearable, on-the-go solution. With more than 50 percent of Americans experiencing persistent musculoskeletal pain, KT Wave is the perfect solution to provide drug-free pain relief for sports injuries, knee pain, arthritis, back pain, carpal tunnel, sprains and more.

The new KT Recovery+ Wave uses sensation-free electromagnetic pulses, known clinically as pulsed shortwave therapy (PSWT), to reduce nerve hypersensitivity and relieve pain. Utilizing technology 17 years in the making, KT Wave is a miniaturized, non-prescription product that makes PSWT portable and affordable. Athletes can use this innovative on-the-go therapy to address persistent pain in between training sessions, and anyone recovering from a serious injury can expect to see faster pain relief and improved physical functionality. Non-athletes can enjoy chronic everyday pain relief, reduced joint stiffness and improved quality of sleep. And, at an MSRP of $34.99 for a guaranteed battery life of 250 hours, KT Wave's pain relief costs less than 15 cents per hour of therapy.

The device itself is a lightweight, discreet, flexible loop that's user-friendly – simply pull off the tab on the back of the KT Wave and press the button to turn it on and secure it on your body using the enclosed pieces of adhesive, centering the painful area within the loop. Unlike other forms of electrotherapy such as TENS units where users feel a shocking sensation, KT Wave works sensation-free, using PSWT to calm sensitive nerves, pulsing non-thermal, low-energy electromagnetic signals deep into tissue, muscles and joints to target the nerves where pain is present.

Examples of everyday chronic pain caused by hypersensitive nerves include knee arthritis and persistent back pain. KT Wave works to help reverse this sensitivity.

"Reversal of nerve hypersensitivity requires a sustained stimulus over days or weeks, and so an effective intervention must be convenient to use, low cost, and not interfere with activities of daily living," says world-renowned bioelectromagnetics researcher Dr. Ken McLeod, Ph.D. "KT Wave meets all of these requirements and so provides an optimal approach to chronic pain prevention."

Whether you have acute or chronic pain, KT Wave is wearable wherever you go, and can safely be used anywhere on your body during most daily activities, including working out and sleeping. It's also water resistant and can be adhered directly to your skin or on top of light clothing or bandages. For chronic pain relief, it is recommended first-time users wear the KT Wave for a minimum of 12 hours per day for 2-3 consecutive days for the treatment to take full effect. For continued pain relief as needed, users should wear the device for a minimum of 12 hours per day (up to 24 hours daily).

Experience clinical strength therapy off the shelf by purchasing KT Recovery+ Wave from kttape.com , Amazon and CVS Health. For a limited time, enjoy 20% off of your KT Wave purchase from kttape.com/pages/kt-recovery-wave by using the code Wave20. This product is HSA/FSA eligible. Recommended for use by individuals 18 years and older.

About KT Tape:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com .

