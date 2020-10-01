+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 02:30:00

KT SAT Showcases World's First Satellite-5G Router Connectivity

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KT SAT Co, the satellite-operating subsidiary of KT Corporation, South Korea's largest telecommunications company, demonstrated the world's first satellite-5G hybrid router transmission technology at the SatelliteAsia 2020 exposition.

The cutting-edge technology for seamless connectivity between satellite and 5G is jointly developed by the KT Institute of Convergence Technology last November. KT SAT presentations at the global expo are also highlighting the possibility of using satellites as communication backup networks and extending their use to broadcast communication.

KT SAT hopes to gain momentum in consolidating its position as a leading global satellite operator by showcasing its satellite resources and technology during the event. South Korea's sole satellite operator aims to secure a beachhead for its global outreach and expand its communication satellite business segment.

"Our participation in the SatelliteAsia online exposition this year opens a new page in global communication in a COVID-19 world," KT SAT CEO Song Kyung-Min said. "In the years ahead, we at KT SAT will show our satellite technology prowess and enhance our status in the global market."

SatelliteAsia is held annually as a part of ConnecTechAsia, the largest broadcast communication exposition in the Asia-Pacific region. KT SAT has been participating in the exposition, held in Singapore, since 2014. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's global gathering of major satellite operators is held online from September 29 to October 1.

As a powerhouse of 5G and broadcast, a current key issue in the industry, KT SAT's online booth at the expo is displaying a variety of contents on its satellite technology and services besides its technology for connecting satellite and other networks. The company also actively utilizes the SatelliteAsia conference and booth displays. Visitors may engage in a real-time Q&A session with KT SAT officials.

KT SAT officials are also participating in a forum at the online expo, which explores the next phase of satellite data market in Southeast Asia, and are engaging in panel discussions with global satellite operators.

The panels are devoted to changes and trends in the satellite data market, sustainable growth of mobile backhaul via satellite and solution development in the broadband services market. The participants share their experiences and pursue new opportunities.

KT SAT is also exhibiting its latest broadcast communication services in collaboration with KT Skylife Co., another KT subsidiary and provider of satellite broadcasting services. The exhibition emphasizes the synergy from collaboration between KT's two major satellite units.

The exhibits focus on KT Skylife's successful introduction of an android-based set-top box and changes in the market for Direct-to-Home (DTH) service based on High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), a video compression standard doubling the compression ratio of H.264/AVC and supporting 8K ultra-high definition.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For inquiries, please contact our Foreign Media Relations Team at kt.fmrt@gmail.com

ABOUT KT CORPORATION (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT)

KT Corp., Korea's largest telecommunications service provider, is leading the new era of innovations in one the world's most connected countries with 5G, Big Data, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain and other transformative technologies. KT launched the world's first nationwide commercial 5G network in April 2019, after showcasing the first trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February 2018. To help cope with COVID-19, KT is staging a social campaign, dubbed "Ma-Eum:TACT (Heart to Heart)," providing technology supports for people and businesses in need. KT will deliver most essential and innovative services and solutions to its customers around the world as the first frontier in the next technology revolution and number one Global ICT Company.

  • For more information, please visit our English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng/

 

SOURCE KT SAT

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.24
1.90 %
UBS Group 10.30
1.73 %
Sika 226.30
0.89 %
Geberit 545.80
0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 41.99
0.48 %
ABB 23.45
-0.59 %
Swisscom 488.60
-0.73 %
Novartis 79.91
-0.73 %
Alcon 52.30
-0.76 %
Roche Hldg G 315.15
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.09.20
Vontobel: Unilever: Konsumgüterriese geht geeint in die Zukunft
30.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.09.20
SMI sackt nach gutem Wochenstart wieder ab
30.09.20
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung positiv. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB