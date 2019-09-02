02.09.2019 00:08:00

KSrelief Launches "Response" Initiative to Provide Treatment for Yemenis Injured in Recent Events in Aden and Abyan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a statement issued today by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), the center "is following with keen interest the unfortunate recent events in the governorates of Aden and Abyan during which many people have been injured."

In response to the situation in the two provinces, KSrelief launched today, in cooperation with Yemen's Ministry of Public Health and Population and other relevant health authorities, the initiative Response, "Istijaba," is an initiative to support the provision of emergency medical treatment and other forms of humanitarian assistance to the injured. This urgent response is in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief and under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince, will continue to provide impartial, comprehensive assistance to all Yemenis in need during the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

