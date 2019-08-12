12.08.2019 13:57:00

KSB is First Reactor Coolant Pump Manufacturer to be Certified for Modern Nuclear Power Plants in China

FRANKENTHAL, Germany, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Frankenthal-based pump and valve manufacturer has been awarded the certificate for its RUV reactor coolant pump allowing it to be used in the latest generation 3+ of Chinese nuclear power stations. With one of the components of the Chinese energy mix being nuclear power, the country is planning to build numerous new power plants.

KSB has already received its first order for supplying five pumps to the Shidaowan nuclear power station. This is where the world's currently largest reactor of the AP/CAP series will be built. One part of the order will be manufactured at the headquarters in Frankenthal, the other in Shanghai, the seat of the joint venture Shanghai Electric-KSB Nuclear Pumps & Valves Co., Ltd. (SEC-KSB).

The prototype of the RUV pump has successfully passed the demanding tests in Lingang (China) where it proved its continuous operating reliability, for example. All measured values met or even exceeded the official test specifications. In total the pump set was in operation for more than 700 hours, out of which more than 500 hours at a temperature of over 284 °C. In accordance with the test specifications the pump, which has a drive rating of about 7.5 megawatts, was started and stopped in excess of 550 times. When dismantled after testing, all components were in perfect condition.

"The successful certification is an important milestone for KSB following a development period of close to ten years. It underlines our position as a technology leader in the nuclear market. This is a good starting point for us in the growing Chinese energy market. We are expecting to receive orders that will safeguard jobs also in Germany," says Dr Stephan Bross, member of Management of KSB SE & Co. KGaA.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact
KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Corporate Communications
67227 Frankenthal  
Wilfried Sauer
Tel. +49 6233 86-1140
wilfried.sauer@ksb.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ksb-is-first-reactor-coolant-pump-manufacturer-to-be-certified-for-modern-nuclear-power-plants-in-china-300899934.html

SOURCE KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Neue, kurzfristige Trading-Range
11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:07
SMI nicht kleinzukriegen
11:05
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit doppelter Renditechance
09:00
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
06:21
Dialy Markets: SMI – Erst short, dann long / Apple – Wohin des Weges?
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America: Wieso die Ölpreise abstürzen werden
Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) dürfte erneut interveniert haben
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: ABB ernennt Björn Rosengren zum neuen Konzernchef - Grossaktionär Investor zufrieden
ams schlägt OSRAM neues Übernahmeangebot vor - OSRAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch, ams-Papiere im Sinkflug
SMI noch knapp im Plus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Falsche Behauptungen? Tesla-Chef Elon Musk darf Model 3 nicht "sicherstes Auto" nennen
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI noch knapp im Plus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Gewinnmitnahmen lassen die Gewinne am heimischen Aktienmarkt etwas abschmelzen. Der DAX rutscht inzwischen unter die Nulllinie. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt in verschiedene Richtungen - Japan im Feiertag.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB