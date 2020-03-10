Kryon Solidifies Leadership in Singapore's Robotic Process Automation Marketplace With Government Accreditation From IMDA

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider known for its customer-centric approach and unique technological innovations, including Kryon Process Discovery™, today announces its accreditation by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore.

IMDA's Accreditation@SG Digital program evaluates Singapore-based companies on technical, financial and operational factors. With this endorsement, Kryon becomes a turnkey solution for more than 100 Singaporean government agencies and enterprises working to implement and scale RPA both at home and abroad.

"In the face of a new global economic shift, we recognize the need for deep expertise in RPA, which Kryon can deliver to the entire Singaporean market," said Mr. Edwin Low, Director of Enterprise Growth Acceleration, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore "Through this accreditation, we hope to increase the pace at which our technology leaders can pursue transformative automation."

"We're deeply honored to be recognized by the Singaporean authority as the first full-cycle automation partner in the SG Digital program," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "Our industry-leading capabilities are perfectly positioned to support Singapore as it works to accelerate RPA adoption and strengthen its government and enterprise infrastructures. We look forward to shaping the future of Singaporean technology and innovation."

Announced last June, Kryon has forged a strong partnership with Temasek Polytechnic, an institution of higher education in Singapore. Courses and training on Kryon Full-Cycle Automation are readily available to train and certify all Kryon customers, Government agencies and enterprises alike, accelerating Kryon's ability to scale in Singapore. Specialized Kryon Process Discovery training will further extend the learning options available.

Kryon pioneered AI-based discovery technology with Kryon Process Discovery™ in 2018. Now on Version 19.5, it allows users to generate, with a single click, a personalized Discovered Process Report, PDD format, which describes in detail all the business processes selected for automation with RPA technology. Armed with this report, customers can now gain even deeper insights into exactly what is happening in their enterprises prior to commencing an automation project, ensuring automation is tailored specifically to their unique business needs.

To learn more about Kryon, please visit https://www.kryonsystems.com/.

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

