krtkl, VISIMO, and Textron Systems to Build Sensor Fusion Platform for Robotic Combat Vehicles through U.S. Army Award

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- krtkl, alongside VISIMO and Textron Systems, has received a U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award to provide a ruggedized, software-reconfigurable sensor fusion platform for advancing monitoring and communications of Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCVs).

RCVs are powerful tools that give the Army a distinct wartime advantage, but to realize this advantage, RCVs must integrate into tactical operating environments and the Army maintenance infrastructure.

krtkl's Phase I project will focus on maximizing vehicle uptime, efficiency, and service life, while minimizing maintenance costs, manual diagnostics, and supply chain delays through a seamless integration of vehicles, sensor hardware, and software.

"krtkl's snickerdoodle has been recognized across industries as one of the most capable edge-computing platforms on the market," said Ryan Cousins, krtkl's CEO. "We're excited to partner with VISIMO's artificial intelligence and machine learning research team and work with Textron Systems' RIPSAW® M5 vehicle, which together represent the future of Army AI and autonomy innovation."

VISIMO is currently under contract and working with the Army AI Integration Center (AI2C) on Coeus, a state-of-the-art cloud development platform, while Textron Systems' M5 ground robotic vehicle is part of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) RCV Program.

"Project Coeus is at the heart of the Army's AI efforts," said James Julius, President and CEO at VISIMO. "This award, and the potential to integrate Coeus with robotic vehicle systems, will enable Coeus to tie AI R&D and applied predictive maintenance together, maximizing the Army's ability to use and share the innovative technologies in development."

krtkl will utilize Textron Systems' test data to enable a prototype that integrates efficiently with existing systems such as Textron Systems' M5.

David Phillips, Senior Vice President, Textron Systems said, "Our M5 vehicle will protect soldiers on the battlefield while providing an unprecedented level of integrated capability. This award will allow us to continue working closely with our customers to accelerate the effective use of ground robotic vehicles within their tactical operations."

Over the course of the contract, work will include four site visits to Army bases around the country to better understand the needs of the end-user and tailor the prototype to real-world use by, and for, the warfighter.

Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army Futures Command - Army Applications Laboratory.

About krtkl

krtkl ("critical") is an edge-computing and integrated-systems company solving complex problems in 'hard' real-time applications. krtkl provides ruggedized, high-reliability embedded and networking solutions used for mechatronic control, sensing, and communications. Learn more about krtkl's products and services at: https://krtkl.com

About VISIMO

VISIMO is a visual analytics, machine learning, and AI company providing software products and tools to businesses and government agencies. VISIMO builds and designs custom algorithms, web applications, and models through research and innovation to generate unique and actionable outcomes with a human-centered approach. For more information, please visit: https://visimo.ai/

About Textron Systems

Textron Systems is a world leader in unmanned air, surface and land products, services and support for aerospace and defense customers. Harnessing agility and a broad base of expertise, Textron Systems' innovative businesses design, manufacture, field and support comprehensive solutions that expand customer capabilities and deliver value. For more information, visit www.textronsystems.com.

