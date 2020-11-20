SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’299 -0.6%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0809 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’873 0.3%  Bitcoin 17’008 4.7%  Dollar 0.9115 0.0%  Öl 45.0 1.9% 

Kroger Third Quarter Conference Call with Investors

CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the third quarter 2020.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.)

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger's third quarter 2020 ended on November 7, 2020.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-third-quarter-conference-call-with-investors-301178264.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

