12.07.2021 21:05:00

Kroger Atlanta and Savannah Associates Ratify New Agreements with UFCW Local 1996

Kroger
ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger's Atlanta division and members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1996 in Atlanta and Savannah ratified new labor agreements on July 7 and July 8.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewsFoto/The Kroger Co.)

"The Kroger organization has invested more than $800 million in wage increases nationally in the last three years and is committed to continuing to invest significantly in associates' pay in 2021," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career. A key driver for Kroger is talent development, and we are committed to investing in our associates."

The Kroger Atlanta division is investing over $300 million­­­­ in wage increases across four years in these agreements with its associates in Atlanta and Savannah.

"We are pleased that we could reach an agreement with our Atlanta and Savannah associates and support them as well as our company. These new agreements provide significant pay increases, affordable and comprehensive health care, and continued investment in our associates' pension fund," said Tim Brown, president of the Kroger Atlanta division." These agreements come after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and the union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associates for voting to ratify these two agreements and for the excellent service they provide for our customers every day."

"After months of diligent work by UFCW Local 1996's bargaining committee, our union members voted overwhelmingly to approve these contracts in Atlanta and Savannah," said Steve Lomax, President and International Vice President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1996. "We are excited to show the influence that essential workers can have in their workplaces to provide for higher wages, including comprehensive health care benefits and a pension. When workers and their union can come to the table together with a company to find solutions, everyone benefits." 

The UFCW Local 1996 agreements cover over 22,000 associates working at 170 stores in Greater Atlanta and Savannah.

About the Kroger Atlanta Division
The Kroger Family of Companies (NYSE: KR) has been serving communities across the U.S. for more than 135 years. Kroger's Atlanta division operates food stores, pharmacies, fuel centers, and offices in Atlanta, Savannah, and Augusta.  We are dedicated to Our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM while creating a world with Zero Hunger | Zero Waste.

About United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1996
UFCW Local 1996 represents workers in grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, health care, and other industries. Our members serve our communities in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. You can learn more at www.UFCW1996.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-atlanta-and-savannah-associates-ratify-new-agreements-with-ufcw-local-1996-301331810.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

﻿

