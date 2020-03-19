NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin DiGregorio, D.O., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an OB/GYN at 1060 OB/GYN.

Situated in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, 1060 OB/GYN offers all-inclusive obstetrics and gynecological healthcare. They have four providers who are dedicated to providing individualized, comprehensive care. Dr. DiGregorio has served at the office for three years, focusing on empowering women, providing patient centric care, and offering evidence based medicine.

With seven years of experience, Dr. DiGregorio has had broad experience treating a variety of conditions and symptoms. She has special interest in endometriosis, laparoscopic surgeries, and patient orientated birthing experience. Outside of the practice, she serves as an associate professor at Hofstra University.

To prepare for her career, Dr. DiGregorio attended Villanova University for an undergraduate degree and the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine at NYIT for a medical degree. She trained as a resident at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Remaining aware of medical advancements in her field, Dr. DiGregorio serves as a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a member of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

