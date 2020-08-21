21.08.2020 20:17:00

Kristin DiGregorio, D.O., FACOG is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristin DiGregorio, D.O., FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Medical Professional her exceptional work in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her role as an Associate professor at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.          

Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell located on Long Island is the first allopathic medical school established in Nassau County.  Dr. Kristin DiGregorio is dedicated to providing individualized, comprehensive care to all of her patients. She has devoted the past three years at the office, focusing on empowering women, providing patient-centric care, and offering evidence-based medicine.

Board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. DiGregorio has garnered seven years of professional experience. She has had extensive experience treating a variety of conditions and symptoms. An expert in her field, she also has special interests in patient oriented birthing experiences, endometriosis and laparoscopic surgery. Outside of the practice, Dr. DiGregorio serves as a mentor and lecturer for the residents at Lenox Hill Hospital. 

To prepare for her career, Dr. DiGregorio completed her undergraduate studies at Villanova University. She went on to the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine at NYIT where she obtained a Medical degree. She trained as a resident at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Remaining abreast of medical advancements in her field, Dr. DiGregorio serves as a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a member of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

For more information please visit https://www.1060obgyn.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kristin-digregorio-do-facog-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301116440.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

