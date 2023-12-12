Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'145 0.1%  SPI 14'538 0.1%  Dow 36'499 0.3%  DAX 16'797 0.0%  Euro 0.9456 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'543 0.1%  Gold 1'982 0.0%  Bitcoin 36'162 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8770 -0.2%  Öl 73.8 -3.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Lonza1384101Kuros32581411Swatch1225515
Top News
Hasbro-Aktie in Rot: Hasbro streicht wegen schwachem Geschäft fast jede fünfte Stelle
Alphabet-Aktie verliert: App-Store-Prozess gegen Google von Spiele-Entwickler Epic gewonnen
Diese Entwicklung erwarten die Experten von Capital Economics in 2024 für Zinsen und Inflation
SMA Solar-Aktie in Rot: SMA Solar will Werk in den USA bauen
Chaos rund um René Benkos insolvente SIGNA: Top-Manager Timo Herzberg wird wegen Verdachts fristlos entlassen
Suche...
0% Kommission

Novaturas AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40513678 / ISIN: LT0000131872]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.12.2023 16:30:00

Kristijonas Kaikaris will head Novaturas Group

finanzen.net zero Novaturas AB Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novaturas AB Registered Shs
3.31 EUR 0.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, announces a new CEO. Kristijonas Kaikaris, who has extensive experience in managing international IT, aviation and transport companies, will take up the position of the company's CEO on 13 December this year. He will replace Vitalij Rakovski, who has been in the role until now. 

"We congratulate Kristijonas Kaikaris on joining Novaturas Group. We believe that his wide experience in leading international organizations, knowledge of aviation, tourism and technology markets, and personal qualities will be of particular value in further strengthening the company's position in the Baltics and in delivering value to customers, partners and shareholders," notes Gediminas Almantas, Chairman of the Board of Novaturas Group.

"I am honored to become a part of the leading Baltic tour operator. I appreciate the trust and confidence of the Novaturas Board. I am very enthusiastic about joining the company's team, as I see the tourism sector as dynamic and very exciting for me personally. At the same time, organized tourism has a great potential for the adoption of digital solutions. I have no doubt that my experience in the technology industry could help in creating new digital experiences in the Novaturas Group," says Kristijonas Kaikaris.

For the past three years, Kaikaris has been the CEO of CityBee, a car-sharing company. Before that, he was CEO of charter airline Small Planet Airlines for almost three years. Kaikaris has worked in the IT sector for a large part of his career, having spent four years in charge of the Lithuanian offices of international technology companies Microsoft and Oracle, as well as President and Member of the Board of the association Infobalt, and worked in the sales department of IBM. In Lithuania, the new head of the Novaturas Group is also known as a book author, active traveler and a Formula 1 enthusiast - he has been a commentator on the sport on TV for a long time.

The Chairman of the Novaturas Group Board also thanked Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of the Group, who has been in charge of the company since the beginning of 2022.

"We are grateful to Vitalij for the last two years and for the important role he has shown in leading the Group through a challenging period of recovery in the tourism market. Together with all the team, he has been an important contributor to Novaturas' return to profitability and growth. We wish Vitalij the best of luck in his future plans," said G. Almantas.

"I am proud of the results achieved with all Novaturas team. Over the past two years, we have not only overcome the effects of the pandemic but also successfully strengthened the trust of travelers. Additionally, we have attained solid financial results. The company is ready for further sustainable growth," adds Mr Rakovski.

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. In 2022, the company served 267,000 passengers. In the first nine months of this year, Novaturas Group generated revenues of EUR 166.8 million (+7.6% compared to the same period last year). The company's nine-month EBITDA amounted to EUR 7.9 million and net profit to EUR 6.4 million.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Novaturas AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novaturas AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber

Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
Heute zu Gast im BX Swiss Morningcall ist Peter Siber, COO, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei smzh ag. Mit Peter Siber besprechen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA und Börsen-Experte David Kunz die Herausforderungen der smzh ag. Die Bankensituation in der Schweiz und erläutern den Unterschied zwischen Vermögensverwaltern und Finanzdienstleistern.
Ausserdem im Fokus aus dem BX Musterportfolio: Broadridge Financial

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber

Inside Trading & Investment

13:42 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
10:01 Börse Aktuell – Auf Powell und Lagarde kommt es nun an
09:44 Marktüberblick: Encavis unter Druck
09:29 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amazon, Lindt & Sprüngli, Netflix, VISA
09:02 SMI weiter auf der Überholspur
08:00 Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
07:09 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Über der 200-Tage-Linie
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
07.12.23 Disney unterzieht sich einer Fitnesskur
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'572.91 19.88 6SSMOU
Short 11'826.62 13.66 NMSSMU
Short 12'247.65 8.98 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'143.63 12.12.2023 16:30:38
Long 10'667.45 19.36 SSQMQU
Long 10'413.50 13.49 SSOMSU
Long 9'995.89 8.98 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie etwas fester: Roche legt Studiendaten zu Kadcyla, Hemlibra, Columvi und Lunsumio vor
BitMEX-Co-Gründer Arthur Hayes mit astronomischer Bitcoin-Prognose - womöglich auch dank China
Kryptowährungen Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple und Co. brechen über Nacht ein - Zuletzt etwas stabilisiert
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag tiefrot
Selecta in der Krise: Selecta steht angeblich vor Verkauf - Offenbar keine Chance mehr auf einen Börsengang
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis legt neue Daten zu Fabhalta vor - Forschungserfolg bei Iptacopan 
Bekannter Analyst warnt: Bewertung der NVIDIA-Aktie ist "skandalös"
Woche der Notenbanken: Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI letztlich fester -- DAX markiert neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag im Bärenmodus
Vor den Notenbanken-Zinsentscheidungen: Dow kaum verändert -- SMI stabil -- DAX kann Gewinne nach neuem Rekordhoch nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit