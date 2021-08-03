SMI 12’167 0.0%  SPI 15’634 -0.1%  Dow 34’936 0.3%  DAX 15’559 -0.1%  Euro 1.0725 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’120 0.1%  Gold 1’811 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’431 -3.0%  Dollar 0.9047 -0.1%  Öl 72.1 -1.5% 
03.08.2021 17:28:00

Kristie Wolford Joins Synergy One Lending to Lead Consumer Direct Unit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience, is excited to announce the appointment of Kristie Wolford as Chief Production Officer of its growing Consumer Direct lending unit.  Kristie was recently recognized in HousingWire's 2021 Women of Influence. She joins Synergy One Lending with 26 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including 8 years as an operational efficiency and strategy consultant for a variety of retail and wholesale lenders, and most recently as EVP, Consumer Direct for AmeriHome Mortgage. 

Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy One Lending)

"We are so pleased to have Kristie lead the consumer direct channel here at Synergy One," said Steve Majerus, Synergy One's CEO. "The experience, energy, and focus Kristie brings to this opportunity will have an immediate, but long-lasting impact of our vision in the consumer lending space."

Kristie brings a wealth of relevant skills to Synergy One, having established several consumer-direct teams and having served in roles spanning from Underwriter to Managing Partner. Kristie's move to Synergy One Lending is motivated by her alignment with the organization's vision for the future.

"I believe in the Synergy One vision of a digital-first client experience," says Wolford. "Consumers have come to expect it in their online experiences, and we are building a platform that will do just that. The time to execute on that is now."

About Synergy One Lending

Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 42 states and has Operational HUBS in Dallas, TX, Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, and Denver, CO. For more information visit http://www.S1L.com.

Contact: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kristie-wolford-joins-synergy-one-lending-to-lead-consumer-direct-unit-301347288.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:51 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:37 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Snap Inc
13:10 Vonovia mit neuem Anlauf
10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Pharmawerte im Fokus
09:39 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
09:19 Marktüberblick: Kursrutsch bei Allianz
01.08.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
Allianz-Aktie tiefrot: Untersuchungen in den USA - Allianz sieht Risiko erheblicher Auswirkung auf künftige Finanzergebnisse
Relief-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Relief Therapeutics erhält von FDA Orphan Drug-Status für Avipdadil
Dow geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst nach Rekord im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Drei Merkmale: Daran muss sich der Bitcoin messen lassen, um als echte Währung zu gelten
Holcim-Aktien nach Gerüchten über Verkauf der Aktivitäten in Brasilien gesucht
Polizei räumt Blockade von Klimaaktivisten an UBS- und CS-Sitzen am Zürcher Paradeplatz - UBS- und CS-Aktien in Grün
Produktionsstart voraus: Rollt der Semi Truck von Tesla 2021 endlich vom Band?
Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?
Oerlikon-Aktie schiesst hoch: Oerlikon verbucht deutlich mehr Umsätze und schreibt wieder Gewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit