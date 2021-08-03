|
03.08.2021 17:28:00
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™, is excited to announce the appointment of Kristie Wolford as Chief Production Officer of its growing Consumer Direct lending unit. Kristie was recently recognized in HousingWire's 2021 Women of Influence. She joins Synergy One Lending with 26 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including 8 years as an operational efficiency and strategy consultant for a variety of retail and wholesale lenders, and most recently as EVP, Consumer Direct for AmeriHome Mortgage.
"We are so pleased to have Kristie lead the consumer direct channel here at Synergy One," said Steve Majerus, Synergy One's CEO. "The experience, energy, and focus Kristie brings to this opportunity will have an immediate, but long-lasting impact of our vision in the consumer lending space."
Kristie brings a wealth of relevant skills to Synergy One, having established several consumer-direct teams and having served in roles spanning from Underwriter to Managing Partner. Kristie's move to Synergy One Lending is motivated by her alignment with the organization's vision for the future.
"I believe in the Synergy One vision of a digital-first client experience," says Wolford. "Consumers have come to expect it in their online experiences, and we are building a platform that will do just that. The time to execute on that is now."
About Synergy One Lending
Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 42 states and has Operational HUBS in Dallas, TX, Roseville, CA, Boise, ID, and Denver, CO. For more information visit http://www.S1L.com.
Contact: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kristie-wolford-joins-synergy-one-lending-to-lead-consumer-direct-unit-301347288.html
SOURCE Synergy One Lending
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow kaum bewegt -- SMI nach neuen Rekorden auf Vortagsniveau -- DAX leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der Dow Jones tritt auf der Stelle. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt nicht vom Fleck. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls etwas tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag im Minus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}