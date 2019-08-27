Krispy Kreme Japan leverages customer experience partnership to uncover insights and increase customer satisfaction

TOKYO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience management, employee experience and brand research partner to more than 500 brands, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Japan have partnered to improve customer engagement and overall satisfaction while increasing same-store sales for 24 consecutive months.

Established in June 2006, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Japan operates 48 stores and employs approximately 1,300 team members across the country. In addition to its world famous original glazed doughnut, Krispy Kreme has introduced an assortment of tasty and eye-catching doughnuts to capture the attention of the Japanese market.

After identifying reporting and insights limitations with its mystery shop program, Krispy Kreme turned to SMG in April 2016 to launch a customer experience management program. In launching the program, the brand sought to give store managers visibility to location-level customer feedback and real-time reporting while providing its operations team with data-informed trends and actionable insights.

"Our partnership with SMG has allowed us to learn from customer feedback and uncover insights that have helped us improve our customer satisfaction and same-store sales company-wide," said Krispy Kreme Doughnut Japan Co., Ltd. President and CEO Takako Wakatsuki. "In combination with real-time reporting and intuitive technology, SMG's team of experienced professionals help us continually improve our customer experience and drive business results."

Krispy Kreme is using SMG VisitView, a location-level CX survey, to capture customer feedback at the point of sale. With VisitView data available on-demand in the smg360® reporting dashboard and mobile app, the operations team has a holistic view of customer feedback, including powerful tools like case management and real-time alerts, while empowering store managers with role-based reporting and location-level insights.

"Our partnership with Krispy Kreme Japan demonstrates the value of listening to your customers, capturing feedback and measuring customer satisfaction," said SMG Japan Managing Director, Atsushi Tamagawa. "Through its investment in the customer experience, Krispy Kreme Japan has improved overall satisfaction, customer loyalty and financial performance."

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 35 countries.

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

