26.12.2019 19:00:00

Krenzen Motors offers deals on the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder

DULUTH, Minn., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Krenzen Motors takes the pressure from buying a new vehicle by having a commission-free sales team. The dealership's sales team will work with interested shoppers to find exactly what they are looking for without any pressure. There are three Krenzen Motors locations to offer the best selection of vehicles.

With approved credit through NMAC, shoppers interested in the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder can have zero percent APR for 36 months and 0.9 percent for 60 months. On top of the low APR, shoppers also get $1,000 Nissan Bonus Cash and $2,000 NMAC Bonus Cash.

The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with the impressive 3.5-liter V-6 engine which outputs 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. Using the power under the hood, drivers have the ability to tow up to 6,000 pounds. The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder comes with four distinct trim levels to suit any taste. As a family-friendly vehicle, the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder offers seating for up to seven passengers.

Shoppers interested in the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder deal or any other Nissan vehicle deals at Krenzen Motors should check out their full list of specials on the dealership's website. Contact the dealership by either calling 218-727-2905 or filling out a contact form from the Krenzen Motors website. Kenzen Motors is located at 2500 Mall Drive in Duluth.

 

SOURCE Krenzen Motors

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

