29.04.2020 21:45:00

Kraton Corporation Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders

HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) (the "Company") today announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will be hosted as a virtual-only meeting. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of the Company's stockholders, employees and their families, the Company will not hold an in-person meeting.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., central time. However, the Annual Meeting will no longer be held at The Sheraton North Houston, 15700 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77032. Instead, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KRA2020.

As described in the Company's proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on March 23, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the virtual-only Annual Meeting. To participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting stockholders must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KRA2020 and enter the control number included in the proxy materials previously delivered to stockholders.

The Company is filing a Notice of Change in Location of the Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (the "Notice") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the change to a virtual meeting. Additional information regarding stockholder participation at the Annual Meeting is provided in the Notice.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, the Company urges you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT KRATON CORPORATION

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesives and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, roads, construction, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide.

Kraton, the Kraton logo and design, are all trademarks of Kraton Polymers LLC or its affiliates.

For further information:
H. Gene Shiels
Director of Investor Relations
(281) 504-4886

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraton-corporation-announces-change-to-a-virtual-meeting-format-for-2020-annual-general-meeting-of-stockholders-301049657.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

