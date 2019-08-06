Kraft Heinz Project Play Returns, Committing $325,000 to Building Better Places to Play Alongside TSN And RDS

Nominations are open now at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz, TSN, and RDS are coming together once again to build better places to play across the country through Kraft Heinz Project Play. From now until September 22, Canadians can nominate their local recreation project through Kraft Heinz Project Play for a chance to win local facility upgrades.

The Grand Prize winner will receive $250,000 towards a recreational facility upgrade, and three second-prize winners will each receive $25,000.

"We're thrilled to launch the return of Kraft Heinz Project Play, to ensure Canadians have access to the recreation centres, fields, and pools that act as the heart of their communities," said Matt Bruce, Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz Canada.

Last year's winner, Belleville, Ont., is using its winnings to create the Field of Ability, an accessible baseball field to accommodate those living with disabilities and special needs to foster a greater sense of inclusion and community.

TSN and RDS will amplify Kraft Heinz Project Play across the networks' industry-leading platforms, on TSN.ca and RDS.ca, and across TSN's and RDS' Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

TSN's James Duthie and RDS' Valérie Sardin return as Kraft Heinz Program Ambassadors. Both will encourage Canadians to nominate facilities in their communities.

"Project Play is an initiative that's near and dear to my heart, and I'm honoured to be able to work on it again," said James Duthie, Host, TSN.

"I'm honoured to be involved in a project that has a real impact on sport communities across Canada," said Valérie Sardin, Reporter, RDS.

"We are proud to partner with Kraft Heinz to provide communities with the opportunity to play in safe, quality facilities," said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales, Marketing, and TSN at Bell Media.

Canadians can nominate the places, spaces, and projects that keep their communities playing, active, and united at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com . The top four finalists will be announced October 12 on TSN and RDS. Canadians can then vote for their favourite community project.

The grand prize winner will be announced at the end of October on TSN and RDS.

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE TSN