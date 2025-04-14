Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.04.2025 17:45:00

KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback

KPN
3.21 CHF -7.06%
KPN has repurchased 1,820,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 7 April to 11 April 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.83 per share for a total consideration of € 7.0m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 25 February 2025 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 12,934,964 for a total consideration of € 49.0m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
14/04/2025
Attachment


