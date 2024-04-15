Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
KPN Aktie
15.04.2024 17:45:00

KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 2,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 8 April to 12 April 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.43 per share for a total consideration of € 6.9m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 1 February 2024, and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 45,981,404 for a total consideration of € 152.3m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback
15/04/2024; 17:45h
