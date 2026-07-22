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22.07.2026 08:15:06
KPN Q2 Net Profit Declines; Reiterates FY26 Outlook For Adj. EBITDA AL
(RTTNews) - KPN (KPN, KPN.AS) reported second quarter net profit of 207 million euros compared to 210 million euros, last year. Total earnings per share was 0.05 euros, flat with last year. Adjusted EBITDA AL was 668 million euros, down 0.3%. Adj. EBITDA AL was up 3.4% excluding prior-year IP sales and IPR benefits. Adjusted revenues were 1.46 billion euros, a decline of 0.5%. Service revenues were 1.35 billion euros, an increase of 0.8%.
KPN reiterated fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted EBITDA AL of approximately 2.67 billion euros, while moderating Group service revenue growth expectation to approximately 1.5%, from growth outlook of 2 to 2.5% previously. KPN reiterated mid-term financial ambitions presented at the Strategy Update in November 2025. KPN intends to pay a regular dividend of 0.20 euros per share over 2026. An interim dividend of 0.08 euros per share will be paid on 3 August 2026.
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