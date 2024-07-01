Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
KPN Aktie
01.07.2024 18:02:29

KPN obtains 100 MHz in 3.5 GHz spectrum auction

KPN
3.21 CHF -7.06%
KPN has obtained an attractive spectrum package of 100 MHz of 3.5 GHz frequency licenses in the Dutch spectrum auction for a total consideration of € 58.4 million. The licenses have a duration up to and including 2040 and enable KPN to take the next step in 5G and to cope with the growing demand of mobile data in the coming years.

Joost Farwerck, CEO KPN: "After the multiband auction in 2020 we have made a great start with 5G via the 700 MHz band, with worldwide recognition for network quality and coverage. The newly acquired 3.5 GHz licenses will increase network capacity and enable higher throughput for our customers to enter the next phase of 5G. The auction outcome allows us to continue offering high-quality mobile services and to develop new and innovative 5G services for our customers, in line with our Connect, Activate & Grow strategy.”

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN obtains 100 MHz in 3.5 GHz spectrum auction
01/07/2024
KPN-N

Attachment


