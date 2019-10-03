+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 16:49:00

KPMG's Connected Enterprise Digital Transformation Approach Maximizes Customer Centricity

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG today announced developments to its digital transformation approach helping clients become - Connected. Powered. Trusted. - by aligning all operations across the enterprise and enabling an integrated customer journey. To further enhance KPMG's industry-driven and customer-centric approach, it will leverage Salesforce, a global leader in CRM1.

KPMG LLP (PRNewsfoto/KPMG LLP)

Organizations are challenged to align operations across the entirety of their enterprise functions and deliver an efficient, singular customer experience. KPMG's approach focuses on integrating the front, middle and back office functions, bringing together the deep industry and functional experience with the Salesforce Platform and cross-cloud solutions. The integration further enables marketing, sales, customer service and commerce to be managed cohesively, providing connected insights, automated hand-offs and improving employee engagement.

Said Lisa Edwards, Salesforce EVP, Strategic Engagement and Operations, "We are excited to watch KPMG innovate on their 'Connected. Powered. Trusted.' digital approach with Salesforce. We are seeing increased demand from customers to move rapidly to a multi-cloud environment. KPMG shares our vision of a connected enterprise where clients benefit from industry expertise and accelerated business results."

The Salesforce Platform will also help KPMG professionals deliver clients industry-focused solutions that can enhance its customers' experiences by integrating all steps of the customer journey.

"Working with Salesforce, our approach is targeted to drive value for our clients," said Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, Global Head of Management Consulting, KPMG International. "We're creating value by enabling clients to deliver on their promise at every point of the customer journey, and doing so, profitably."

KPMG will also leverage the MuleSoft Anypoint Platform to drive digital transformation for clients by using an API-led approach to integrate any data source, device or application. With a single view of the customer, KPMG professionals can help organizations deliver an intentional and connected customer journey.  

Hernandez-Kakol continued: "I am delighted that with Salesforce, we are not only working with a leading CRM platform provider, but are partnering with a company that shares our values and vision of helping our joint clients forge lasting, trusted relationships with their customers."

Salesforce, MuleSoft and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.

1 Salesforce.com

For further information, contact:

Christine Curtin
KPMG LLP
+201 307 8663
ccurtin@kpmg.com

Jennifer Samuel
KPMG International
+416 777 8491
jsamuel@kpmg.ca

About KPMG Connected. Powered. Trusted.

KPMG's Connected Enterprise is a customer-centric, enterprise-wide approach to digital transformation. The framework helps clients connect their functions throughout the enterprise to improve customer experience, achieve business goals and accelerate return on investment.

Powered Enterprise is KPMG's functional transformation solution. Powered combines deep functional knowledge, proven delivery capability and cloud technologies to drive sustainable change, rising performance and lasting value.

KPMG's enterprise-wide risk solutions deliver on the customer promise of safe, secure, and seamless interactions enabling our clients to inspire stakeholder trust.

About KPMG International

KPMG is a global network of professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 153 countries and territories and have 207,000 people working in member firms around the world. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

Throughout this release, "we", "KPMG", "us" and "our" refer to the network of independent member firms operating under the KPMG name and affiliated with KPMG International or to one or more of these firms or to KPMG International. KPMG International provides no client services. No member firm has any authority to obligate or bind KPMG International or any other member firm vis-à-vis third parties, nor does KPMG International have any such authority to obligate or bind any member firm. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kpmgs-connected-enterprise-digital-transformation-approach-maximizes-customer-centricity-300930688.html

SOURCE KPMG International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:34
Weekly-Hits: Weltbörsen & Beyond Meat
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
Dow fällt wieder -- SMI im Minus -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse
Giffey: Grundrente ohne Bedürftigkeitsprüfung hilft Frauen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fällt wieder -- SMI im Minus -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt fällt wieder ins Minus. Am deutschen Markt wird am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In den USA kommt es zu einer Stabilisierung. Japan und Hongkong fanden keine einheitliche Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB