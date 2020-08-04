04.08.2020 18:34:00

KPI Ninja's Ninja Universe Achieves ONC Health IT Certification from Drummond Group LLC

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPI Ninja, a leading healthcare technology company known for its comprehensive population health analytics, is pleased to announce that their platform, Ninja Universe, has achieved Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group.

(PRNewsfoto/KPI Ninja)

By using KPI Ninja's certified technology, providers and organizations can satisfy the requirement of using Certified Electronic Health Record Technology (CEHRT) that is built into various federal, state and private programs, including CMS' Medicare and Medicaid incentive payment programs.

"It is of the utmost importance that technology solutions provide the necessary functionality for consumers to be successful with value-based programs," said Vineeth Yeddula, CEO of KPI Ninja. "This accomplishment demonstrates the many ways in which we support the nuances of the healthcare delivery system and solve tough challenges with interoperability and quality measurement, all within a single platform."

The demand for interoperable technology and analytics is growing alongside national efforts to improve the cost and quality of our healthcare system. Providers and care professionals use numerous technologies to provide care delivery, manage population health and meet reporting requirements. KPI Ninja customers get the benefit of market-leading interoperability technology and with this recognition, the benefit of a one-stop solution to manage quality measurement across value-based contracts.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.  This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More information can be found on KPI Ninja'scertification page or visit the Certified Health IT Product List.

About KPI Ninja
KPI Ninja is a leader in healthcare interoperability, analytics and performance improvement. Using a mix of innovative technology solutions and services, they work with clients to accelerate the achievement of strategic goals through better management of key performance indicators. The platform, Ninja Universe, is aligned with initiatives led by CMS, ONC, NCQA, including holding NCQA's eCQM Certification, Measure Certification for HEDIS® Health Plan 2020, PCMH and PCSP Prevalidation; demonstrating the commitment to provide clients an effective enterprise analytics solution.

KPI Ninja CONTACT:
Susan Price
402-681-9283
sprice@kpininja.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kpi-ninjas-ninja-universe-achieves-onc-health-it-certification-from-drummond-group-llc-301105890.html

SOURCE KPI Ninja

