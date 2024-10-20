Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'327 0.2%  SPI 16'395 0.3%  Dow 43'276 0.1%  DAX 19'657 0.4%  Euro 0.9399 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'986 0.8%  Gold 2'721 1.1%  Bitcoin 59'069 1.3%  Dollar 0.8648 0.0%  Öl 73.2 -1.7% 
Roche-Aktie: Roche-Augenmittel Vabysmo auch bei unterrepräsentierten Gruppen wirksam
Boeing-Aktie: Boeing offenbar vor Verkauf von Unternehmensteilen und erheblicher Lohnerhöhung für Arbeiter
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Sonntagabend
Wachsendes Interesse an Krypto-ETFs: Charles Schwab Studie zeigt Investitionstrend für 2025
Ausblick: SAP SE stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
21.10.2024 01:00:51

KOSPI Tipped To End Losing Streak On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, shedding almost 40 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,590-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday,

The global forecast for the Asian market is upbeat on generally upbeat earnings news. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to also move higher.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower again on Friday following losses from the technology stocks and automobile producers and mixed performances from the financials and chemicals.

For the day, the index shed 15.48 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 2,593.82 after trading between 2,587.96 and 2,618.32. Volume was 259.1 million shares worth 8.1 trillion won. There were 589 decliners and 267 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.53 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.75 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.15 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.84 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 1.20 percent, LG Electronics slid 0.31 percent, SK Hynix plummeted 4.44 percent, Naver climbed 1.03 percent, LG Chem sank 0.90 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.01 percent, POSCO improved 0.73 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.81 percent, KEPCO spiked 1.94 percent, Hyundai Mobis rallied 1.03 percent, Hyundai Motor fell 0.42 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.11 percent and SK Innovation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but moved steadily higher as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow added 36.86 points or 0.09 percent to finish at a fresh record of 43,275.91, while the NASDAQ climbed 115.94 points or 0.63 percent to end at 18,489.55 and the S&P 500 rose 23.20 points or 0.40 percent to close at 5,864.67. For the week, the Dow added 1.0 percent, the S&P gained 0.9 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.8 percent.

The NASDAQ benefitted from a sharp increase by shares of Netflix (NFLX), as the streaming giant soared by 11.1 percent to a record closing high after the company reported Q3 results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, a steep drop by shares of American Express (AXP) limited the upside for the Dow, with the credit card giant tumbling by 3.2 percent after the company reported Q3 earnings that beat expectations but weaker than expected revenues.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department reported a modest pullback by housing starts and building permits in September.

Oil prices fell on Friday following downward revisions in oil demand forecast from OPEC and the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November sank $1.45 or 2.05 percent at $69.22 a barrel. WTI crude futures fell more than 8 percent in the week.

18.10.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Partners Group, Temenos, VAT Group
18.10.24 Marktüberblick: Sartorius und Merck haussieren
18.10.24 SMI nähert sich wieder seinem Jahreshoch
18.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der 2‘700-Dollar-Marke
17.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
17.10.24 Logitech spielt beim Gaming-Trend mit
16.10.24 How Can Employment Data Impact Fed Policy?
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Bitcoin-Halving 2028: Was das Ereignis für den Bitcoin-Markt bedeutet
Wie man die besten Dividendenaktien auswählt
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start leichter
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagmittag
TecDAX-Papier EVOTEC SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein EVOTEC SE-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
SMI-Handel aktuell: Das macht der SMI mittags

