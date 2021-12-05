KOSPI Ripe For Profit Taking On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, jumping almost 130 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,970-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on coronavirus and economic concerns, with oil and technology stocks likely to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets finished solidly under water and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modest higher on Friday following gains from the financials and industrials, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 23.06 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 2,968.33 after trading between 2,927.55 and 2,975.44. Volume was 478 million shares worth 10.1 trillion won. There were 807 gainers and 95 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 2.92 percent, while KB Financial spiked 3.64 percent, Hana Financial collected 2.54 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 0.26 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.67 percent, Naver advanced 0.88 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 0.45 percent, S-Oil gained 2.12 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.25 percent, POSCO perked 0.89 percent, Hyundai Steel was up 0.12 percent, Hyundai Engineering & Construction jumped 2.44 percent, SK Telecom accelerated 2.53 percent, KEPCO improved 0.93 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.24 percent, Kia Motors climbed 1.10 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower and spent the remainder of the day in negative territory.

The Dow shed 59/72 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 34,580.08, while the NASDAQ plummeted 295.83 points or 1.92 percent to close at 15,085.47 and the S&P 500 lost 38.67 points or 0.84 percent to end at 4,538.43. For the week, the NASDAQ tumbled 2.6 percent, the S&P lost 1.2 percent and the Dow fell 0.9 percent.

The losses extended the volatility seen throughout the week, with stocks showing wild swings in reaction to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. After the first confirmed case in the U.S. earlier in the week, the new variant has now been detected in at least five states.

Traders also reacted to the Labor Department report showing weaker than expected U.S. job growth in November, although the jobless rate fell to 4.2 percent - its lowest since February 2020.

While the disappointing job growth has raised some concerns about the economic outlook amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, the Federal Reserve is not expected to deviate from accelerating the tapering of its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower Friday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand due to fresh restrictions following the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.24 or 0.4 percent at $66.26 a barrel.