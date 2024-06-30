KOSPI: Resistance Expected At 2,800 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 25 points or 1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,790-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks likely to drag the bourses lower. The European and U.S. markets finished with mild losses and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, chemicals and energy companies, while the technology and industrial sectors were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 13.76 points or 0.49 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,797.82 after moving as low as 2,782.40. Volume was 601.1 million shares worth 10.8 trillion won. There were 578 gainers and 294 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 2.12 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.50 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.12 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 1.94 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.56 percent, Naver improved 0.91 percent, LG Chem added 0.44 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 2.41 percent, S-Oil rose 0.30 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 6.42 percent, POSCO advanced 0.97 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.19 percent, KEPCO rallied 1.40 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 0.40 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.01 percent, Kia Motors stumbled 1.67 percent and SK Hynix and KB Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Friday but faded throughout the day and ended mildly under water.

The Dow shed 45.24 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 39,118.86, while the NASDAQ slumped 126.10 points or 0.71 percent to close at 17,732.60 and the S&P 500 sank 22.39 points or 0.41 percent to end at 5,460.48.

For the week, the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent but the Dow and the S&P 500 both eased 0.1 percent. However, the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 posted substantial gains for the first half of 2024.

The early strength on Wall Street followed a Commerce Department report showing inflation in May matched estimates, generating renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

The subsequent pullback by the markets may have reflected a negative reaction to a turnaround by treasury yields, which initially moved lower following the release of the data but subsequently rebounded firmly into positive territory.

Oil prices showed a modest move to the downside on Friday, coming down from a two-month high on profit taking. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery dipped $0.20 or 0.2 percent to $81.54 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to slip 2.2 percent on year after dipping 2.0 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.3 percent, moderating from 11.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.24 billion, up from $4.96 billion.