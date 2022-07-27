Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’057 -0.4%  SPI 14’312 -0.3%  Dow 32’198 1.4%  DAX 13’166 0.5%  Euro 0.9788 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’608 0.9%  Gold 1’735 1.0%  Bitcoin 21’736 6.5%  Dollar 0.9595 -0.4%  Öl 107.5 2.7% 
0 CHF Kommission

28.07.2022 01:02:40

KOSPI Predicted To Extend Winning Streak On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 20 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,415-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on encouraging news for interest rates. The European markets had modest gains and the U.S. bourses surged, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index rose 2.57 points or 0.11 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,415.53 after trading as low as 2,396.19. Volume was 324 million shares worth 6.9 trillion won. There were 492 gainers and 336 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial slipped 0.28 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.56 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.16 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.75 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.50 percent, Naver added 0.41 percent, LG Chem fell 0.35 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.17 percent, S-Oil strengthened 1.20 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.54 percent, POSCO perked 0.42 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.38 percent, KEPCO improved 0.68 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 2.06 percent and Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Mobis and KB Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday but skyrocketed late in the day after the FOMC rate decision.

The Dow spiked 436.05 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 32,197.59, while the NASDAQ surged 469.85 points or 4.06 percent to end at 12,032.42 and the S&P 500 jumped 102.56 points or 2.62 percent to close at 4,023.61.

Stocks were steady in early trading and then accelerated to the upside following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference.

While the Fed announced another 75-basis-point interest rate, as widely expected, comments from Powell hinted at a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes at future meetings.

Crude oil prices surged higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, while cuts in Russian gas flows to Europe also contributed as oil's sharp rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September climbed $2.28 or 2.4 percent at $97.26 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

27.07.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 19.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
27.07.22 Twitter in Schwierigkeiten
27.07.22 Quartalsbilanzen belasten
27.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Google earnings reassure👍FOMC & EURUSD📈 Big tech, luxury, banks & pharma stocks
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
26.07.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: MoonSwatch sorgt für Furore - Swatch-Aktie to the Moon?
26.07.22 DAX Ausblick: Fed- und Gassorgen verprellen Anleger
26.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Qorvo Inc
26.07.22 Marktüberblick: Bechtle schlägt Erwartungen
25.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.70% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’571.80 17.30 USSMNU
Short 11’727.58 13.93 TSSMOU
Short 12’243.95 8.39 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’056.74 27.07.2022 17:31:10
Long 10’330.41 12.65 JSSMVU
Long 9’712.55 7.46 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Credit Suisse nach massivem Verlust mit verhaltenem Ausblick - Ulrich Körner wird neuer CEO
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich mit Kurssprung: Holcim mit Rekordumsatz und starker Gewinnentwicklung
Nach Fed-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ObsEva-Aktie letztlich im freien Fall: ObsEva sorgt sich nach FDA-Antwort ums eigene Überleben - Tiefgreifende Einschnitte erwartet
GAZPROM-Aktie höher: GAZPROM bucht höhere Kapazität bei Gasleitung durch Slowakei - Gasfluss über Nord Stream 1 sinkt
Diese drei Signale sieht Allianz-Marktexperte Mohamed El-Erian für ein Ende des Börsen-Abverkaufs
US-Notenbank setzt aggressiven Kurs fort und hebt Leitzins um 75 Basispunkte an
Obseva sorgt sich nach FDA-Antwort ums eigene Überleben
So präsentiert sich der Euro vor dem US-Zinsentscheid - Stabilität zum Franken
Rivian steht vor grossen Veränderungen: Tesla-Konkurrent leitet Umstrukturierung ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit