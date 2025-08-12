Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’886 0.1%  SPI 16’595 0.2%  Dow 44’459 1.1%  DAX 24’025 -0.2%  Euro 0.9417 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’336 0.1%  Gold 3’346 0.1%  Bitcoin 96’728 0.3%  Dollar 0.8066 -0.7%  Öl 66.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292Partners Group2460882
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Roboterprojekt Optimus kommt wohl mit Verzögerung
Equal-Weight-ETFs: Wie Anleger Diversifikation und Performance jenseits der "Gigantenmacht" suchen
Ray Dalio erwartet Entwertung aller Fiat-Währungen - und empfiehlt Gold und Bitcoin
Microsoft und Meta sorgen für Spekulationen - steht hier bald ein Aktiensplit bevor?
BigBear.ai-Aktie bricht ein: BigBear.ai weitet Verlust aus und erleidet Umsatzrückgang
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
13.08.2025 01:00:50

KOSPI Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,190-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials and automobile producers, weakness from the chemicals and a mixed picture from the technology shares.

For the day, the index shed 16.86 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,189.91. Volume was 369.6 million shares worth 10.05 trillion won. There were 547 decliners and 343 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.86 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.24 percent, Hana Financial strengthened 1.18 percent, Samsung Electronics perked 0.14 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 1.78 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.91 percent, SK Hynix improved 0.75 percent, LG Chem sank 0.72 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 2.28 percent, SK Innovation retreated 1.30 percent, POSCO Holdings dipped 0.16 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.36 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.15 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 0.68 percent, Hyundai Motor gained 0.24 percent, Kia Motors was up 0.20 percent and Naver was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher and continued to accelerate as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 483.52 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 44,458.61, while the NASDAQ rallied 296.50 points or 1.39 percent to close at a record 21,681.90 and the S&P 500 climbed 72.31 points or 1.13 percent to end at 6,445.76, also a record.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of the Labor Department's closely watched report on consumer price inflation for July, which was in line with expectations.

Despite the faster than expected annual core price growth, traders seem to believe the data increases the chances the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next month.

Following the release of the report, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 94.4 percent chance the Fed will cut rates by a quarter point in September.

Crude oil prices slumped on Tuesday ahead of an upcoming meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents on Friday in Alaska. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $0.88 or 1.38 percent at $63.08 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall

Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

12.08.25 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, NVIDIA Corp
12.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
12.08.25 Verhaltener Wochenauftakt
12.08.25 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
12.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Warten auf neue Impulse
11.08.25 Jemand muss raus – wer könnte den SMI® verlassen?
09.08.25 Logo WHS Nutzen Sie Ihre Optionen!
06.08.25 Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’333.62 19.42 BT2SYU
Short 12’590.33 13.62 SJXBGU
Short 13’032.05 8.97 UBSOUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’886.41 12.08.2025 17:31:22
Long 11’317.27 18.51 BRTSZU
Long 11’084.52 13.54 BNJS4U
Long 10’619.02 8.91 SSOMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ray Dalio erwartet Entwertung aller Fiat-Währungen - und empfiehlt Gold und Bitcoin
Erholung von Rüstungsaktien: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK fester
UBS-Aktie steigt aber: Investor will sich wohl von rund 16 Millionen Aktien trennen
Ausblick: TUI stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
DroneShield-Aktie: Kurssprung nach SentryCiv-Launch
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Mittag auf rotem Terrain
NIO Aktie News: NIO fällt am Nachmittag tief
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Microsoft und Meta sorgen für Spekulationen - steht hier bald ein Aktiensplit bevor?

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 32: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 32: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}