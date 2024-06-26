Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’016 -0.6%  SPI 15’948 -0.6%  Dow 39’128 0.0%  DAX 18’155 -0.1%  Euro 0.9587 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’916 -0.4%  Gold 2’298 -0.9%  Bitcoin 54’770 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8974 0.3%  Öl 85.2 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Lonza1384101Holcim1221405
Top News
UBS-Analyse: Diese Schweizer Firmen glänzen bei Produktivität und Free-Cashflow
Bitcoin & Co.: Wird China nun zum Treiber einer neuen Krypto-Rally?
Harsche Kritik an Fed: Ökonomin warnt vor drohender Rezession durch ausbleibende Zinssenkungen
Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus
Mittwochshandel in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im S&P 500
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
27.06.2024 01:03:46

KOSPI Poised To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 25 points or 1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,790-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of key economic data in the coming days. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses saw mild gains and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 17.66 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 2,792.05. Volume was 524.6 million shares worth 11.02 trillion won. There were 510 decliners and 355 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.42 percent, while KB Financial eased 0.13 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.17 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.62 percent, Samsung SDI gathered 0.14 percent, LG Electronics was up 0.27 percent, SK Hynix skyrocketed 5.33 percent, Naver rallied 1.20 percent, LG Chem rose 0.28 percent, Lotte Chemical improved 0.78 percent, S-Oil fell 0.45 percent, SK Innovation jumped 1.87 percent, POSCO shed 0.68 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.57 percent, KEPCO perked 0.10 percent, Hyundai Mobis increased 0.80 percent, Hyundai Motor improved 0.35 percent and Kia Motors accelerated 1.40 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday and spent most of the day hugging the line before a late push nudged them into the green.

The Dow rose 15.64 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 39,127.80, while the NASDAQ gained 87.50 points or 0.49 percent to close at 17,805.16 and the S&P 500 added 8.50 points or 0.16 percent to end at 5,477.90.

The uncertainty on Wall Street came as investors braced for the release of key U.S. inflation data later this week for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

Bank stocks were in focus ahead of the central bank's annual stress test, while shares of energy firms struggled a bit due to sluggish oil prices.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new home sales in the U.S. saw a substantial decrease in the month of May, while building permits also slumped.

Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday after data showed a notable increase in crude inventories in the U.S. last week but recovered and eventually ended the day's session slightly higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August rose $0.07 at $80.90 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

26.06.24 Why the S&P 500 ESG Index Continues to Outperform the S&P 500
26.06.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus und Merck belasten
26.06.24 SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
26.06.24 Wie Sportartikelhersteller vom Juni profitieren könnten
26.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
25.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, NVIDIA Corp
25.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Barry Callebaut, Nestlé, Roche
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’506.74 19.37 NNSSMU
Short 12’782.21 13.34 SSCM8U
Short 13’231.54 8.90 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’015.72 26.06.2024 17:30:28
Long 11’516.75 19.69 UBSTBU
Long 11’233.62 13.49 UBSY9U
Long 10’820.00 8.76
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktienzusammenlegung bei Generalversammlung bewilligt
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und US-Dollar zu
NVIDIA-Aktie beendet Verlustserie mit kräftiger Erholung: Stärkster Rebound seit über drei Jahren
Rivian-Aktie gibt Gas dank Milliardeninvestitionen von VW - Volkswagen-Aktionäre skeptisch
Hedgefonds-Manager warnt: Tesla steht vor einem Gewinneinbruch - grösste Blase der Geschichte
NVIDIA-Aktie im Minus: CEO Jensen Huang trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien im Millionenwert
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Zurich übernimmt das Reiseversicherungsgeschäft für Privatkunden von AIG - Personalsuche in Indien
Bitcoin & Co.: Wird China nun zum Treiber einer neuen Krypto-Rally?
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. im Höhenflug: Jim Cramer empfiehlt jetzt Gewinnmitnahmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit