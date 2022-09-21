Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'429 -0.5%  SPI 13'380 -0.2%  Dow 30'184 -1.7%  DAX 12'767 0.8%  Euro 0.9511 -1.0%  EStoxx50 3'492 0.7%  Gold 1'674 0.6%  Bitcoin 17'906 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9672 0.3%  Öl 90.1 -0.8% 
0 CHF Kommission
22.09.2022 01:00:17

KOSPI Poised To Extend Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 100 points or 4.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,350-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed recession fears following another big rate hike from the FOMC. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 20.64 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 2,347.21 after trading between 2,341.79 and 2,360.27. Volume was 367.1 million shares worth 6.2 trillion won. There were 580 decliners and 279 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.09 percent, while KB Financial surrendered 2.30 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.79 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.90 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 2.37 percent, LG Electronics stumbled 1.90 percent, Naver tumbled 2.29 percent, LG Chem was down 0.79 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 1.73 percent, SK Innovation fell 0.28 percent, POSCO shed 0.63 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.19 percent, KEPCO gained 0.77 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 1.62 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.76 percent, Kia Motors sank 0.87 percent and SK Hynix and S-Oil were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up negative as the major averages were steady throughout Wednesday session until the FOMC's rate decision sent them tumbling, closing near daily lows.

The Dow plummeted 522.45 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 30,183.78, while the NASDAQ tumbled 204.86 points or 1.79 percent to close at 11,220.19 and the S&P sank 66.00 points or 1.71 percent to end at 3,789.93.

The late-day volatility came after the Fed raised interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point and signaled further aggressive rate hikes for the remainder of the year.

Citing its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at a rate of 2 percent over the longer run, the Fed decided to raise its target range for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 3 to 3.25 percent.

The move marks the third straight 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed and lifts rates to their highest level since early 2008. With inflation remaining elevated, the Fed also said it expects that ongoing interest rate increases will be appropriate.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand after the Federal Reserve's announcement of a sharp hike in interest rates raised fears about a recession. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $1.00 or 1.2 percent at $82.94 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

21.09.22 Vontobel: Schweizer Aktien: sicherer Hafen in volatilen Zeiten?
21.09.22 Ukraine-Krieg beschäftigt die Märkte
21.09.22 SMI setzt Talfahrt fort
21.09.22 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen brechen vor US-Zinsschritt aus
21.09.22 KeyInvest Product News
21.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Fed⏭️ Currencies to watch💸 SP500 under pressure🗜️
21.09.22 DAX Ausblick – Frontalangriff auf die Inflation
21.09.22 Robert Halver: Höhepunkt der Inflation erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
20.09.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 15.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf AIRBNB INC-CLASS A
16.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'272.64 10.53 USSMMU
Short 11'493.26 8.62 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10'429.40 21.09.2022 17:31:18
Long 9'754.49 13.11 S2BMIU
Long 9'161.28 7.55 SMIFIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed erhöht Leitzins nochmals um 0,75 Prozent: Dow Jones beendet Handelstag im Minus -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Novartis-Aktie verliert: Novartis kann Gentherapie Luxturna auf kanadischen Markt bringen - Patent für Gilenya soll vor US-Gerichtshof verteidigt werden
Nach Fed-Entscheid steigt der Franken zum Euro auf ein neues Rekordhoch
Deutsche Bank warnt vor Ausverkauf am Markt im Rezessionsfall
Julius Bär-Aktie kaum bewegt: Strategische Investition bei chinesischer GROW Investment Group
Powell kündigt nach Fed-Entscheid weiterhin zügige Zinsanhebungen an
UBS-Aktie seit Jahren ohne Aufwärtstendenz: So will die Schweizer Grossbank ihrem Aktienkurs auf die Sprünge helfen
Uniper-Aktie -26 Prozent: Uniper wird mehrheitlich vom Deutschen Bund übernommen - Pressekonferenz zu Uniper mit Habeck
ARYZTA Aktie News: ARYZTA am weit abgeschlagen
Stadler-Aktie höher: Stadler liefert Fahrzeuge an DB Regio für Netz Nord-Süd - Absichtserklärung für vier Wasserstoffzüge für Kalifornien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed erhöht Leitzins nochmals um 0,75 Prozent: Dow Jones beendet Handelstag im Minus -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen, wohingegen sich der deutsche Leitindex in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten konnte. An der Wall Street tauchten die Indizes nach dem Fed-Zinsentscheid ins Minus ab. An den grössten Märkten in Fernost dominierten rote Vorzeichen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit