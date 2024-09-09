Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’981 0.6%  SPI 15’930 0.7%  Dow 40’830 1.2%  DAX 18’444 0.8%  Euro 0.9376 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’779 0.9%  Gold 2’507 0.4%  Bitcoin 48’802 5.4%  Dollar 0.8493 0.0%  Öl 71.9 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528VAT31186490Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Kursplus
Aufschläge in New York: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite
S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beendet die Montagssitzung im Plus
Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones schliesst in der Gewinnzone
Suche...

10.09.2024 01:03:59

KOSPI Poised To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, plunging almost 150 points or 5.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,535-point plateau although it may finally stop the bleeding on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on anticipated bargain hunting and on the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion. The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and industrial sectors. For the day, the index shed 8.35 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 2,535.93 after trading between 2,491.30 and 2,543.22. Volume was 262.46 million shares worth 7.3 trillion won. There were 502 gainers and 371 decliners. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.75 percent, while KB Financial slumped 1.20 percent, Hana Financial tanked 2.70 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.58 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.29 percent, LG Electronics plunged 2.02 percent, SK Hynix added 0.38 percent, Naver stumbled 1.40 percent, LG Chem lost 0.64 percent, S-Oil and KEPCO both sank 0.68 percent, SK Innovation improved 0.84 percent, POSCO perked 0.15 percent, SK Telecom surrendered 2.25 percent, Hyundai Mobis dropped 0.70 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.88 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.80 percent and Lotte Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained well in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow surged 484.18 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 40,829.59, while the NASDAQ rallied 193.77 points or 1.16 percent to close at 16,884.60 and the S&P 500 climbed 62.63 points or 1.16 percent to end at 5,471.05.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the steep drop seen last week, which dragged the NASDAQ down to its lowest levels in nearly a month.

Optimism the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this month has also contributed to the strength on Wall Street, despite lingering concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 73 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points and a 29 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate cut.

Oil prices climbed higher Monday on the possibility of weather-related production issues in the the Gulf of Mexico, and on OPEC's decision to delay a production boost originally scheduled to begin in October. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up by $1.04 or 1.54 percent at $68.71 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ausblick auf Konjunktur & Zinsen mit Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF) | BX Swiss TV

Was erwartet uns in den kommenden Monaten konjunkturell und bezüglich der Zinsen?

Prof. Dr. Jan Viebig, CIO der ODDO BHF, gab im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel bei BX Swiss TV spannende Einblicke in die wirtschaftlichen Aussichten:

🎤 Konjunkturausblick: In den USA wird das Wachstum aufgrund hoher Zinsen abkühlen, Europa kämpft mit nahezu Nullwachstum, und China erwartet eine Abkühlung durch hohe Verschuldung.

🎤 Zinsentwicklung: Zinssenkungen sind in Europa und den USA zu erwarten

🎤 Tipps für Privatanleger: Langfristige Aktienanlagen bleiben essenziell.

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Ausblick auf Konjunktur & Zinsen mit Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF) | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ende der Sommerpause
09.09.24 Nestlé-Aktie im Schnäppchenangebot an der Börse?
09.09.24 SMI fällt unter 12.000er-Marke
09.09.24 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
06.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Intel, Nvidia
06.09.24 The U.S. Dollar"s Resilience: Strength or Illusion?
05.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
05.09.24 Ausblick auf Konjunktur & Zinsen mit Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF) | BX Swiss TV
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’450.00 19.49
Short 12’721.34 13.75 SSCM8U
Short 13’170.34 8.93 SSZMYU
SMI-Kurs: 11’980.64 09.09.2024 17:31:28
Long 11’460.00 19.88
Long 11’204.43 13.75 SSZMGU
Long 10’715.30 8.70 SSQMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO Aktie News: NIO am Nachmittag gesucht
Roche-Aktien geraten nach Schlankheitsmittel-Vorstellung unter Druck - Moody's bestätigt Roche mit Aa2-Rating
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Was Analysten von der Just Eat Takeawaycom-Aktie erwarten
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats August
Warum bei Dollar/Franken kaum etwas passiert
Roche Aktie News: Roche gewinnt am Montagvormittag
Einige Veränderungen im Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
SPI-Papier ams-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in ams von vor 10 Jahren gekostet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten