Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’248 -0.7%  SPI 16’260 -0.6%  Dow 40’665 -1.3%  DAX 18’355 -0.5%  Euro 0.9672 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’870 -0.4%  Gold 2’445 -0.6%  Bitcoin 56’628 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8875 0.5%  Öl 84.7 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599EMS-CHEMIE1644035NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Lonza1384101VAT31186490Kuros32581411
Top News
Wall Street-Bär warnt vor Aktiencrash im dritten Quartal
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hedgefonds-Milliardär erwartet rückläufige Kurse
Analysten: Privatanleger haben den Höhepunkt ihrer Zuversicht für NVIDIA bereits erreicht
Geldverdienen mit Computerspielen - so geht's
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot
19.07.2024 01:04:05

KOSPI May Test Support At 2,800 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, slumping more than 40 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,825-point plateau and it's expected to open under water again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak, with continued selling pressure expected among technology and semiconductor stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mostly down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the chemical and automobile companies, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 18.67 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 2,824.35. Volume was 632.9 million shares worth 15.1 trillion won. There were 602 decliners and 275 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.93 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.36 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.32 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.23 percent, Samsung SDI slid 0.28 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.07 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.63 percent, Naver improved 0.87 percent, LG Chem shed 0.60 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.48 percent, S-Oil gained 0.59 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 3.17 percent, POSCO rose 0.27 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.89 percent, KEPCO perked 0.15 percent, Hyundai Mobis tumbled 2.18 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 2.98 percent and Kia Motors dropped 0.91 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is poor as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly headed south and stayed deep in the red for the remainder of the session.

The Dow plunged 533.06 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 40,665.02, while the NASDAQ lost 125.70 points or 0.70 percent to end at 17,871.22 and the S&P 500 sank 43.68 points or 0.78 percent to close at 5,544.59.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected concerns about the near-term outlook for the markets following Wednesday's tech sell-off following reports that the Biden's administration is considering tougher trade rules against companies in its chip crackdown on China.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits climbed more than expected last week.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said that growth by regional manufacturing was more widespread in July. Also, the Conference Board noted a modest decrease by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in June.

Oil futures eased slightly on Thursday concerns about the outlook for oil demand from China, while the dollar's recovery weighed as well on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.03 at $82.82 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Taiwan – Am Puls des KI-Booms / Streaming – Spannung in Serie
18.07.24 Navigating Volatility in Natural Gas with Weekly Options
18.07.24 Schwergewichte retten SMI
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’820.42 18.62 Y4SSMU
Short 13’052.07 13.66 0SSSMU
Short 13’558.33 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’247.61 18.07.2024 17:31:08
Long 11’737.57 18.34 Z9UBSU
Long 11’490.38 13.51 ITUBSU
Long 11’029.29 8.97 S5TMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Gewinnausblick für Gesamtjahr nach starker Performance erneut erhöht
Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag Verlust reich
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Marktkapitalisierung der Magnificent Seven bricht drastisch ein
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA schiebt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vor
Ist die NVIDIA-Aktie bereits überbewertet? Diese Small-Cap-KI-Aktien könnten eine lohnende Alternative sein
Rheinmetall erhält Raketen-Rahmenvertrag von der Bundeswehr - Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter
Roche-Aktie höher: Positive Daten zu Vabysmo in DME-Langzeitstudie - neuen Daten bestätigen Wirksamkeit von Susvimo

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit