Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'098 0.1%  SPI 14'658 0.1%  Dow 35'066 -0.4%  DAX 15'952 0.4%  Euro 0.9612 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'333 0.7%  Gold 1'943 0.5%  Bitcoin 25'338 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8725 0.0%  Öl 86.0 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047Glencore12964057Tesla11448018Stadler Rail217818Holcim1221405Sika41879292OC Oerlikon Corporation81682Swisscom874251
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie: Alaska hat NVIDIA-Beteiligung in den letzten Jahren kräftig ausgebaut
NVIDIA-Aktie: So wurde NVIDIA zum Chip-Outperformer
IGEA Pharma-Aktie: IGEA Pharma geht gegen Dekotierungsentscheid der SIX vor
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
Löst eine Rezession Gegenwind für Kryptowährungen aus? Bloomberg-Analyst Mike McGlone warnt vor riskanten Investitionen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
07.08.2023 01:00:19

KOSPI May Test Support At 2,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, tumbling almost 60 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,600-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky after inconsistent U.S. employment data. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the technology and energy companies were offset by gains from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 2.59 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 2,602.80. Volume was 637.9 million shares worth 10.8 trillion won. There were 539 gainers and 332 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.43 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.56 percent, Hana Financial gathered 0.26 percent, Samsung Electronics sank 0.73 percent, Samsung SDI shed 0.63 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0 96 percent, SK Hynix perked 0.08 percent, Naver added 0.22 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.09 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 0.45 percent, S-Oil fell 0.39 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 1.69 percent, POSCO improved 0.34 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.54 percent, KEPCO lost 0.46 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.26 percent, Kia Motors eased 0.12 percent and Hyundai Mobis was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Friday and spent most of the day in the green before late selling pressure saw them finish slightly under water.

The Dow dropped 150.28 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 35,0.65.62, while the NASDAQ lost 50.46 points or 0.36 percent to close at 13,909.24 and the S&P 500 sank 23.86 points or 0.53 percent to end at 4,478.03.

For the week, the Dow slumped 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.3 percent and the NASDAQ plunged 2.9 percent.

The volatility on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released a report showing that employment in the U.S. increased less than expected in July, although the jobless rate surprisingly ticked lower.

Following the mixed report, most economists still expect another pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve next month, although the data has led to some uncertainty about the outlook for rates beyond that.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Friday, extending recent gains amid tightening supply issues after Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to cut output through next month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended higher by $1.27 at $82.82 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is Benchmarking? | BX Swiss TV

What is Benchmarking? How is the performance of private equity funds measured and how can investors measure and benchmark the performance?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

What is Benchmarking? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

04.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms
04.08.23 Marktüberblick: Zalando hui – Infineon pfui
04.08.23 SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
04.08.23 What is Benchmarking? | BX Swiss TV
04.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Unterstützung auf der Probe
03.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (90%) auf Forbo Holding AG
02.08.23 MicroStrategy Aktie: Bitcoin-Bestand wächst weiter an
02.08.23 Coca-Cola und PepsiCo – Mehr als nur Softdrinks
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'533.12 19.62 3WSSMU
Short 11'737.14 13.68 F9SSMU
Short 12'212.69 8.87 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'098.48 04.08.2023 17:31:07
Long 10'643.36 19.97 XBSSMU
Long 10'390.17 13.77 5SSMIU
Long 9'957.13 8.97 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street Memes: Meme-Coin mit gigantischem Potenzial?
Ausblick: T2 Biosystems präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Löst eine Rezession Gegenwind für Kryptowährungen aus? Bloomberg-Analyst Mike McGlone warnt vor riskanten Investitionen
UBS-Aktie: UBS plant offenbar eine Verkleinerung der CS-Investment Bank - Tausende Stellenstreichungen stehen wohl bevor
Rivian-CEO kritisiert Greenwashing bei Elektroautobauern
Ausblick: Palantir zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Wie geht es für Lithium 2023 weiter? Das hochreaktive Element im Anlegerfokus
Aufspaltung in "drei GEs": Weshalb sich ein Investment in General Electric-Aktien jetzt lohnen könnte
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse hat wohl mit Stellenabbau begonnen - UBS stellt offenbar Betrieb des Credit Suisse-"Dark Pool" Crossfinder ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI beendet Handelswoche an Nulllinie -- DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Märkte rutschen letztlich noch in die Verlustzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün

Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte rutschten im späten Handel auf rotes Terrain, während im frühen Handel die Bullen noch alles im Griff zu haben schienen. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag zulegen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit