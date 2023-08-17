Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'885 -1.0%  SPI 14'354 -1.0%  Dow 34'475 -0.8%  DAX 15'677 -0.7%  Euro 0.9548 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'228 -1.3%  Gold 1'889 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'092 -8.6%  Dollar 0.8785 -0.2%  Öl 83.9 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Geberit3017040Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Schaffner906209Swiss Life1485278
Top News
In diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im zweiten Quartal 2023 investiert
ETP kaufen: So investieren Sie kostengünstig in Kryptowährungen und Rohstoffe
NVIDIA will Hype um künstliche Intelligenz optimal nutzen - verbesserte Elektrochips
"Reinigendes Gewitter": Oddo BHF-Investmentchef befürchtet sinkende Kurse am Aktienmarkt
Deutsche Regierung lässt "Potenziale der Blockchain-Technologie für Klimaschutz und Energiewende" untersuchen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
18.08.2023 01:00:14

KOSPI May Test Support At 2,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in five straight sessions, slumping almost 85 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,520-point plateau and it may move lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the technology stocks were offset by support from the financials and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 5.79 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 2,519.85. Volume was 725.27 million shares worth 10.57 trillion won. There were 646 decliners and 238 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.58 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.57 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.40 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.45 percent, Samsung SDI climbed 1.16 percent, LG Electronics improved 0.30 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.86 percent, Naver tumbled 2.02 percent, LG Chem sank 0.51 percent, Lotte Chemical perked 0.08 percent, S-Oil retreated 1.63 percent, SK Innovation was up 0.06 percent, POSCO rallied 1.28 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.98 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 0.66 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.54 percent, Kia Motors added 0.51 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower and finished near session lows.

The Dow tumbled 290.91 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 34,474.83, while the NASDAQ slumped 157.70 points or 1.17 percent to close at 13,316.93 and the S&P 500 sank 33.97 points or 0.77 percent to end at 4,370.36.

The weakness on Wall Street came as investors continue to digest Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes, which suggest the central bank will hold interest rates higher for longer to fight inflation.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decline last week. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its manufacturing index saw a big jump in August.

Crude oil futures were up on Thursday, snapping a three-session losing streak on news of stimulus measures from China's central bank. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September climbed $1.01 or 1.3 percent at $80.39 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation in den USA und in Europa? Und welche Auswirkungen hat diese auf die aktuelle Marktlage?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wie sich die anstehenden Wahlen in den USA auf die Märkte auswirken könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
17.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Value Investing - Auf den Spuren der Profis/Allianz / AXA / Zurich Insurance - Versicherer in Bestform
17.08.23 Marktüberblick: Fed-Protokoll schürt Zinssorgen
17.08.23 SMI schwächer erwartet
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
17.08.23 USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV
16.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Clariant, Kühne + Nagel, Schindler
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'350.00 19.53
Short 11'565.49 13.70 RSSM1U
Short 12'006.69 8.93 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'884.89 17.08.2023 17:30:23
Long 10'425.46 18.78 5SSMWU
Long 10'214.82 13.62 5SSMPU
Long 9'798.62 8.96 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Im ersten Halbjahr tief in roten Zahlen
CATL-Batterie für E-Autos: 400 Kilometer Reichweite in zehn Minuten
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch gefragt: Verlust im ersten Semester
Schaffner-Aktie +74%: Schaffner-VR empfiehlt Annahme des Übernahmeangebots von TE Connectivity
Millionendiebstahl bei Hackerangriff auf Solana-basierte Wallets
Zinssorgen: US-Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer -- SMI & DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Eklatante Verschiebungen: Diese US-Investments befanden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Zurich Insurance-Depot
Geberit-Aktie knickt ein: Deutlich weniger Umsatz im ersten Semester
Warnung der UBS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt bleibt überbewertet
Markus Leibundgut, CEO Swiss Life Schweiz, erkrankt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit