Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’210 0.5%  SPI 16’277 0.6%  Dow 42’175 0.6%  DAX 19’238 1.7%  Euro 0.9456 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’033 2.4%  Gold 2’671 0.5%  Bitcoin 55’014 2.5%  Dollar 0.8459 -0.5%  Öl 71.4 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Kuros32581411Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526VAT31186490
Top News
Erfolgreiches Jahr voraus: BYD erhöht Absatzziel erneut
NVIDIA-Chips heiss begehrt: Saudi-Arabien plant baldigen Zugriff
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in der Gewinnzone
Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Zuschlägen
Pluszeichen in New York: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

27.09.2024 01:01:58

KOSPI May Test Resistance At 2,700 Points On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after ending the six-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 120 points or 4.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,670-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were higher and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit, although profit taking may take hold later in the day.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index soared 75.25 points or 2.90 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,671.57 after moving as low as 2,630.30. Volume was 317.46 million shares worth 11.4 trillion won. There were 747 gainers and 140 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial surged 6.54 percent, while KB Financial spiked 3.97 percent, Hana Financial soared 5.55 percent, Samsung Electronics was up 4.02 percent, Samsung SDI increased 1.57 percent, LG Electronics gained 2,18 percent, SK Hynix skyrocketed 9.44 percent, Naver climbed 2.83 percent, LG Chem advanced 2.73 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 3.39 percent, S-Oil fell 0.32 percent, SK Innovation shed 0.58 percent, POSCO strengthened 2.13 percent, SK Telecom improved 1.58 percent, KEPCO accelerated 2.57 percent, Hyundai Mobis gathered 1.79 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 2.98 percent and Kia Motors added 2.04 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and maintained a positive bias throughout the session.

The Dow rallied 260.36 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 42,175.11, while the NASDAQ jumped 108.09 points or 0.60 percent to end at 18,190.29 and the S&P 500 added 23.11 points or 0.40 percent to close at 5,745.37.

The early rally on Wall Street reflected strength in the tech sector, with chipmaker Micron (MU) helping lead the way higher after reporting better than expected quarterly results and providing strong fiscal revenue guidance.

Stocks also benefited from the release of upbeat U.S. economic data after the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits unexpectedly edged lower last week. The Commerce Department also reported that new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods were virtually unchanged in August.

Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about excess supply in the market after reports said OPEC will return 2.2 million barrels per day of production cuts back into the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $2.02 or 2.9 percent at $67.67 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Energy Drink Firmen, u.a.:

🥤 Coca Cola
🥤 PepsiCo
🥤 Celsius
🥤 Monster

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – Ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Is FX Link the electronic avenue for FX swaps trading?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
26.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Chip-Industrie - Eine Branche im Fokus / Pharmakonzerne - Zwischen Tops und Flops
26.09.24 SMI setzt sich nach oben ab
26.09.24 Marktüberblick: SAP-Schwäche bremst DAX aus
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’747.45 18.78 Y7SSMU
Short 12’978.07 13.64 0MSSMU
Short 13’482.08 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’209.62 26.09.2024 17:31:24
Long 11’702.70 19.38 U5FSXU
Long 11’435.52 13.72 YHUBSU
Long 10’954.85 8.85 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mutares-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Shortseller Gotham City mit schweren Anschuldigungen
Erneute Senkung: Schweizerische Notenbank SNB setzt Leitzins herab
BASF-Aktie verringert die Einbussen: BASF setzt neue Mittelfristziele und kürzt Dividende - Teilbörsengang für Agrargeschäft geplant
SNB-Leitzinssenkung im Fokus: Wall Street endet stark -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst höher als je zuvor -- Nikkei letztlich klar im Plus
Commerzbank-Aktie legt zu: Commerzbank erhöht Mittelfrist-Ziele und plant deutlich höhere Ausschüttungen- auch UBS mit Abwehrstrategie gegen UniCredit beuaftragt
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag mit Kursverlusten
NVIDIA-Aktie mit starken Zuwächsen: Jensen Huang beendet geplante Verkäufe
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche präsentiert positive Studiendaten zu Gazyva bei Lupus Nephritis
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger schicken Bayer am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten