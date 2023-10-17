Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
McKinsey: Finanzbranche mit höchsten Gewinnen seit 2008 - Schweizer Banken schneiden unterdurchschnittlich ab
Darum wird die Luft für Tesla-Konkurrenten auf dem E-Auto-Markt in den USA immer dünner
Geht der Lauf der KI-Aktie Palantir noch weiter?
Warum Anleihehändler nicht davon ausgehen, dass die Inflation noch die grösste Herausforderung der Fed ist
Anleihekönig Jeffrey Gundlach läutet Alarmglocken: Warum er in den USA eine Rezession im ersten Halbjahr 2024 erwartet
18.10.2023 01:00:07

KOSPI May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 45 points or 1.8 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,460-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and telecoms, while the financials were soft and the industrials and oil companies were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 23.93 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 2,460.17. Volume was 500.5 million shares worth 7.6 trillion won. There were 582 gainers and 281 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.56 percent, while KB Financial fell 0.35 percent, Hana Financial retreated 1.26 percent, Samsung Electronics surged 3.12 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.95 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.66 percent, SK Hynix soared 4.75 percent, Naver lost 0.63 percent, LG Chem improved 0.58 percent, Lotte Chemical and POSCO both sank 0.79 percent, S-Oil plunged 2.58 percent, SK Innovation added 0.40 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.01 percent, KEPCO perked 0.12 percent, Hyundai Mobis tanked 1.97 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 0.91 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 1.91 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages open sharply lower on Tuesday but fought back into the green before finally settling mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 13.11 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 33,997,65, while the NASDAQ shed 34.24 points or 0.25 percent to close at 13,533.75 and the S&P 500 eased 0.43 points or 0.01 percent to end at 4,373.20.

The early weakness on Wall Street came after data showed bigger than expected increases in retail sales and industrial production last month, raising concerns the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer or even announce a rate hike this year.

Higher bond yields and geopolitical concerns in the Middle East also kept investors wary.

Crude oil futures settled flat on Tuesday after a lackluster session as investors continued to track the developments on the geopolitical front and weighed the outlook for global demand and supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended at $86.66 a barrel, unchanged from the previous close.

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
17.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Gegenwehr
17.10.23 SMI mit holprigem Wochenauftakt
17.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verhaltener Wochenstart
16.10.23 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro nach dem Rekordtief zum Schweizer Franken wieder etwas zulegt - Polnischer Zloty steigt nach Wahl
Lonza-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Lonza kommt mit neuen finanziellen Zielen daher
Nach schwachem Sandoz-IPO: Was bringt die Zukunft für die Novartis-Tochter?
Meier Tobler-Aktie bricht zweistelig ein: Meier Tobler spricht wegen Lieferschwierigkeiten Gewinnwarnung aus
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
Sika-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Sika-Anteile stehen wegen EU-Razzien in Bauchemiebranche unter Druck
SoftwareONE-Aktie zieht deutlich an: SoftwareONE macht Sonia Caso zur Präsidentin der Region Lateinamerika
NVIDIA-Aktie weiterhin ein Kauf? - KI Summit in Israel abgesagt - Position als Top-Zulieferer im Fokus
Naher Osten in Aufruhr: Darum könnte die Fed wegen des Israel-Krieges ihre Strategie auf den Prüfstand stellen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Diplomatische Bemühungen im Nahost-Konflikt: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün

Am heimischen Markt ging es am Dienstag abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit marginalen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Märkte profitierten von der Hoffnung auf diplomatische Bemühungen im Krieg Israel und den palästinensischen Hamas.

